A beer A tasting rack (file)
Low and non-alcoholic beer and other drinks are expected to exceed 30 per cent of global sales. Image by Gemma Phillips/AAP PHOTOS
  economy, business and finance

Brewers showcase non-alcoholic drinks

AAP July 16, 2022

One of Australia’s showcase brewing competitions has introduced a series of awards for low and non-alcoholic drink options as they boom in popularity.

The 2022 edition of the Sydney Royal Beer and Cider Show will welcome reduced and no alcohol categories for both products.

New chair of judges Ian Kingham – aka “that beer bloke” – says he’s keen for exhibitors to explore what is a growing market and use the show to find their place in it.

“I am delighted to introduce new classes for best ultra low alcohol exhibits in both beer and cider this year,” Mr Kingham said.

“Fast becoming one of the leading categories in the Australian and global market, I strongly encourage exhibitors to consider entering this class and develop their products.”

With low and non-alcoholic drinks expected to exceed 30 per cent of sales world-wide by 2024, market analyst IWSR predicts their volume share in Australia will grow by 16 per cent in the same period.

This year’s beer and cider show welcomes 44 classes in total with seven champion trophies up for grabs across packaged, draught and specialty beers, and both regular cider and bottle-conditioned perry or cider.

Products in each of the categories are judged on appearance, aroma, flavour, style, technical merit and their overall impression.

As well as providing opportunities for exhibitors to refine their offerings, the show aims to promote the use of Australian-grown grain, apples and pears, as well as ingredients for additional beer flavour, Mr Kingham says.

Sydney husband and wife team Alex and Yvonne Jarman scooped the main awards at the 2021 show, winning high acclaim for their European-inspired craft beer Threefold Belgian Tripel.

Judging of this year’s entries happens on Monday, with the winners to be announced on August 6 at the NSW Royal Agriculture Society’s Grape, Grain and Graze Festival.

