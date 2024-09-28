Lions roar to 60-point win over Swans to claim AFL flag

The Brisbane Lions have rebounded from last year’s grand final heartbreak in stunning fashion, belting Sydney by 60 points to claim their first AFL premiership in more than two decades.

Lachie Neale (33 disposals) and Norm Smith Medal winner Will Ashcroft (30) starred in the 18.12 (120) to 9.6 (60) victory at the MCG on Saturday, which completes the Lions’ long climb to the summit under Chris Fagan.

The 63-year-old took over eight years ago after a three-win season and is now the competition’s oldest premiership coach.

Lachie Neale was at his prolific best as the Lions cruised to victory at the MCG. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

He is also the first flag-winning tactician who never played a senior game.

Fittingly, legendary former coach Leigh Matthews presented the premiership cup to Fagan, co-captains Neale and Harris Andrews and former skipper Dayne Zorko, having steered the Lions to a famous hat-trick of flags in 2001-2003.

In rising from fifth, Brisbane became just the second team under the current finals system – introduced in 2000 – to win the premiership from outside the top four.

Ashcroft joined his father Marcus as a Lions premiership player and was best afield in front of 100,013 fans.

Brisbane’s Will Ashcroft has become the youngest winner of the Norm Smith Medal. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

“The last couple of years, we’ve had ups and downs and stuck fat and dug in,” 20-year-old Ashcroft said.

Neale and Andrews were presented with the first Ron Barassi Medals as winning skippers.

Callum Ah Chee and Kai Lohmann both kicked four goals, while Zorko (26 disposals) was also influential and Joe Daniher (16 touches, 2.4) stood out in what could be his final game, with the veteran forward considering retirement.

Ah Chee executed his role on All-Australian defender Nick Blakey perfectly, as did Brandon Starcevich on dangerous Swans forward Tom Papley.

Darcy Fort held his own against Brodie Grundy in the ruck after being called on to replace Oscar McInerney, who was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Dayne Zorko was a pillar in defence as the Lions powered their way to the premiership. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

It has been a year full of adversity after Brisbane’s four-point defeat to Collingwood in last season’s decider, with the Lions losing five players to long-term knee injuries early in the 2024 campaign.

They were teetering at different stages – falling to 2-5 and 4-6-1 – before a nine-match winning streak lifted them back into premiership contention.

Back on the big stage after three tough knockout finals wins, Brisbane conceded the opening two goals before livewire Lohmann kick-started his side with two in a minute.

They led by eight points at quarter-time and took a stranglehold on the contest in a scintillating second-quarter blitz.

The Lions piled on 7.4 to 1.2 for the term, including a brilliant goal from Eric Hipwood on the boundary line, to surge 46 points clear by the main break.

Brisbane’s Eric Hipwood had reason to celebrate after kicking an incredible second-term goal. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

They never relented, kicking away after half-time as a rock-solid defence led by Andrews held firm.

Cam Rayner (one goal) provided a highlight when he soared over Tom McCartin to haul in a spectacular mark during the third term.

Fagan paid respect to Sydney, who won the minor premiership before falling at the last hurdle, and heaped praise on his team.

“To the players, what a group of footballers you are,” Fagan said.

“You’ve shown enormous resilience this season. At one stage we were 13th and things weren’t looking good, but you found a way and I’m so proud of you, and we’re going to have some fun together over the next few days.”

Sydney’s defeat was their fourth in a grand final since the 2012 flag, leaving John Longmire with a 1-4 record as coach in season deciders.

The latest flop comes two years after a horror 81-point defeat to Geelong on the same stage.

Sydney’s Nick Blakey (left) and Isaac Heeney can’t hide their disappointment on the bench. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

“It’s a little bit hard to remove the emotion from this at the moment, but I’m going to do my best. I’m sorry we fell short again,” Swans stand-in captain Dane Rampe said.

“We’ve fallen short again, but I stand here beaming with pride that we put ourselves back in the ring, dusted ourselves up off the canvas after ’22 and put ourselves in the position to keep swinging.”

Key forward Logan McDonald took an ankle concern into the grand final and had to be substituted out at half-time after re-injuring the joint.

Superstar midfielder Isaac Heeney also sat out most of the final term with a lower leg injury.

Errol Gulden and Oliver Florent (24 disposals each) were the Swans’ best ball-winners on a dismal day, and veteran Luke Parker finished with three goals.