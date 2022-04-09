AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Chairman and CEO of the Dow Chemical Company Andrew Liveris
Former Dow Chemical boss Andrew Liveris will head the Brisbane 2032 Olympics organising committee. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • sport

Brisbane Olympics body directors named

Finbar O'Mallon April 10, 2022

Former Dow Chemical boss Andrew Liveris will head the Brisbane 2032 Olympics organising committee as the government finalises the board.

Olympic rower Rob Scott, Order of Australia recipient Sarah Kelly, former Queensland rugby player Brett Clark and KPMG board member Shelley Reys will also sit on the committee.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the new members on Sunday morning saying the board would bring its experience to make the upcoming games a success.

“These games aren’t just an opportunity for our next generation of sporting talent, but they’re an opportunity to further unlock the potential of Queensland,” Mr Morrison said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the line up, all hailing or having lived in the Sunshine State, would help the Games provide a lasting legacy for the state.

“This will be the biggest single transformational event in a generation,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Mr Liveris, who will be president of the committee, was born in the Northern Territory but was a student at the selective Brisbane State High School and then University of Queensland.

Mr Scott was a silver medallist at the 1996 Atlanta Games and is chairman of Rowing Australia and chief executive of Westfarmers – the Australian retail and chemical giant.

Dr Kelly is an Order of Australia recipient for services to sports administration and sits on the boards for the Brisbane Lions and Tourism and Events Queensland.

Mr Scott is a former Queensland Reds player and is chairman of Queensland Rugby Union.

Ms Reys is a Djirribul woman from Queensland’s far north, a partner at consulting firm KPMG and chief executive of Indigenous cultural training group Arrilla.

The five independent directors join 16 other board members, including former International Olympic Committee vice president John Coates and Paralympics Australia president and former PwC partner Jock O’Callaghan.

