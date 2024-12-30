Brits beat Argentina, boost Aussies in United Cup

Great Britain have defeated Argentina 2-1 in the United Cup thanks to a thrilling win in the mixed doubles, giving Australia a massive helping hand in the process.

Katie Boulter and Charles Broom sealed the win for Great Britain with a 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 triumph over Maria Carle and Tomas Etcheverry in a one hour and 45-minute deciding match at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena on Monday.

Etcheverry had squared the ledger with a comeback 6-3 3-6 2-6 win over Billy Harris after Boulter won the women’s singles 6-2 6-3 against Nadia Podoroska.

Katie Boulter impressed in winning the opening singles against Nadia Podoroska. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Australia, after suffering a 2-1 loss to Argentina in their opening tie, can progress to the quarter-finals if they beat Great Britain on New Year’s day.

At Perth’s RAC Arena, Kazakhstan locked in a spot in the quarter-finals after defeating Greece in both singles matches.

Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas fell first, beaten 6-4 7-6 (7-0) by Alexander Shevchenko.

Teams across Sydney and Perth who don’t finish at the top of their group can also progress if they are the best runner-up team out of the three groups in either city.

Boulter and Broom bringing the 🔥 power for Great Britain 🇬🇧#UnitedCup | @the_LTA pic.twitter.com/PgyCcVyyIr — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) December 30, 2024

Boulter gave Great Britain the ideal start with her easy win over Podoroska in 86 minutes, seemingly enjoying a home-crowd advantage as fiance Alex de Minaur watched in the stands.

She announced her engagement to the Australian No.1 on Christmas eve after almost four years of publicly dating.

“We did them (Australia) a favour today giving them a 2-1 win so they can thank us later for that,” Boulter said.

“We’ve got everything to play for. I’m going to come in all blazing.”

The 28-year-old is unlikely to come face-to-face with de Minaur in the mixed doubles on New Year’s day, with Matt Ebden and Ellen Perez having combined for the Australian team.

“I don’t know about having a little match against him,” Boulter said.

“I think that’s going to be terrible and a bit of a popcorn match.”

It is the second year in a row that England’s top women’s player Boulter and de Minaur have played on rival teams in the United Cup.

In Perth, Tsitsipas suffered defeat to a plucky Shevchenko after making 40 unforced errors to 17 in an hour and 52 minutes.

Alexander Shevchenko accounted for Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in Perth. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Greece were consigned to more misery, with Maria Sakkari losing 6-4 6-3 to Elena Ryabkina in the women’s singles.

China takes on Germany in the later match in Perth while Iga Swiatek kicks off for Poland against Norway’s Malene Helgo in Sydney.