Brockhoff near-miss in WC snowboard cross

Australian Winter Olympic medal hope Belle Brockhoff has finished runner-up in a World Cup snowboard cross event in Austria as she continues to hone her preparations for the Beijing Games.

The 28-year-old Victorian finished behind only British world champion Charlotte Bankes in a competitive final at the season’s second race in Montafon on Friday.

It was a marked improvement on her season’s opener last month when Brockhoff finished sixth on the same Secret Garden course in China where the Games SBX event will take place in February.

After winning her quarter and semi-finals and qualifying for the showdown against Bankes, France’s Chloe Trespeuch and Canada’s Meryeta Odin, Brockhoff got off to a flyer in the final.

But she didn’t have enough pace to hold off Bankes, who sped through on the inside to take victory while Brockhoff had to pull out all the stops to hold off Trespeuch for second.

“It’s really good to be back on the podium”, said Brockhoff after collecting the 13th World Cup medal of her career.

“I was a bit rusty at the opening World Cup in China, but it was good to get the cobwebs out and bring in some good momentum into this race.

Brockhoff is now third overall in the World Cup standings on 120 points, behind Czech Eva Samkova (145) and leader Bankes (180).

Brockhoff’s teammate Josie Baff finished third in her quarter-final and ninth overall.

In her second World Cup start, the 18-year-old Baff also had an impressive qualifying performance.

“Definitely a little bit bittersweet today”, said the 2020 Youth Olympic Games gold medallist.

“Really stoked to get my first top 10 result, but wished it was under different circumstances where I was happy with my riding and run top to bottom.”

On Saturday, Brockhoff and Jarryd Hughes, who won the world mixed team title together for Australia in February, are set to resume their partnership in Montafon in their first team competition together since their victory in Sweden.

Hughes didn’t qualify for the final of the men’s event, which was won by Austrian home favourite Alessandro Hammerle, his second victory of the season.