Campbell Graham scores
Rabbitohs' Campbell Graham, piling over for a try against Brisbane, is making a strong Origin case. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Broncos clinic adds to Campbell Graham’s Origin case

Murray Wenzel April 29, 2023

Campbell Graham is doing his best to ensure it’s only “background noise” – but the volume is increasing on the South Sydney centre’s State of Origin claims.

A hat-trick, try assist and solid defence in the Rabbitohs’ 32-6 defeat of ladder-leaders Brisbane on Friday ensured his case was impossible to ignore.

Graham now leads the NRL with 11 tries this year, kicking on after making his Kangaroos debut at last year’s World Cup.

The selfless 23-year-old was quick to deflect the praise but says he’s ready if plucked from a crowded field to make his NSW debut this year.

“It’s background noise at the moment and I’m trying to keep it as background noise,” he said after Souths’ fourth-straight win pushed them within two points of the Broncos.

“I know those opportunities will come if I just play good footy for Souths.

“That World Cup experience was great for me and my development, but it’s just a result of the coaching I’m getting here at Souths and their game plans.

“I’ve been lucky to cross for a few tries, but it’s off the back of the boys running that great shape.”

Playing with Latrell Mitchell helps too, as the fullback’s clever netball pass was to thank for Graham’s third try.

With James Tedesco a lock at fullback, Mitchell is likely to slot in as one NSW centre this year.

Even with Jack Wighton’s representative retirement, Graham is in a fight with Kotoni Staggs, Matt Burton, Stephen Crighton and Tom Trbojevic for a crack in Adelaide’s series opener on May 31.

Graham admits he does his best to keep up with Mitchell’s magic.

“He does that stuff all the time at training; it’s just what he does and I feel sorry for teams that have to game plan around that stuff,” he said.

“It’s just freaky; a lot of natural skill and ability. It’s for oppositions to figure out and us to enjoy.”

Graham’s coach Jason Demetriou has been in Graham’s corner for some time, while club captain and Blues regular Cameron Murray says it’s time the centre was rewarded.

“He’s playing good footy, one of those teammates you love running out next to and can trust,” he said.

“I’ve been saying that for a while now. I think he’s earnt it.

“He’s doing everything right, it’s up to the selectors.”

