Broncos go five straight with Knights win

Brisbane were made to fight for a fifth-straight NRL win as they claimed a controversial 36-12 victory over Newcastle.

In front of a crowd of 13,312 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night, Brisbane were the beneficiaries of two bunker calls either side of the halftime break which are likely to leave the Knights incensed.

The first came when Newcastle centre Dane Gagai juggled the ball attempting to score in the first half with the Origin representative adjudicated to have lost the ball.

The second came when the game was delicately poised at 14-12 with Selwyn Cobbo scoring after Jordan Riki had appeared to obstruct Knights halfback Adam Clune in the build-up.

Newcastle coach Adam O’Brien could be seen going ballistic from the coaches box after Cobbo’s try was awarded.

Cobbo backed up a Kotoni Staggs break and from there the Broncos pulled away to continue their unbeaten run – the longest since the 2017 season.

The victory was made all the more impressive by the fact they were without halfback Adam Reynolds due to a groin complaint.

The game was also Anthony Milford’s first since leaving Brisbane and being stood down by the NRL before signing for the Knights.

Milford showed no signs of ring rust and his kicking game troubled his old club at times.

Without Reynolds, Brisbane were forced to deploy debutant playmaker Ezra Mam in the halves alongside Tyson Gamble.

Mam had a moment to forget when he failed to deal with a Clune grubber and Knights forward Tyson Frizell gleefully picked the ball up to score the opener with 10 minutes played.

The youngster soon made amends down the other end when he managed to sneak a late offload away for Billy Walters to burrow over for his first try in Broncos colours.

Newcastle forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon dropped one over the line and Gagai’s try was questionably chalked off to leave the sides locked at 6-6 at the break.

Just five minutes into the second half, Brisbane hit the front foot with Gamble sending Riki over unchallenged with a deft assist.

Kalyn Ponga hit back for the hosts but any hope was shortlived when they lost Bradman Best to an elbow injury and Cobbo went over for his first.

From there the damn burst with Corey Oates, Cobbo and Herbie Farnworth all crossing in the last 10 minutes to slant the scoreline in Brisbane’s favour.