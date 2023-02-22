AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
sobey, kay and McCarron
Nathan Sobey (l), Nick Kay (c) and Mitch McCarron are readying for the last round of Cup qualifiers. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • basketball

Bronzed Boomers no longer World Cup underdogs

Murray Wenzel February 22, 2023

The Boomers’ Olympic bronze medal-winning effort has them in the World Cup crosshairs and forward Nick Kay wouldn’t have it any other way.

Former Perth Wildcat Kay will lead a Boomers team missing their biggest names in World Cup qualifiers against Bahrain and Kazakhstan in Melbourne on Thursday and Sunday this week.

Australia have already qualified for the tournament, to be split between Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia in August-September this year.

But the Japan-based forward will take the chance to reinforce his value to the squad after impressing at the 2019 World Cup and Tokyo’s 2021 historic campaign.

Kay was a surprise packet at China’s World Cup, the side coasting into the final four before coughing up big leads in the semi-final and bronze-medal game to ensure the wait for a maiden international medal stretched on.

But their Tokyo bronze addressed that hoodoo and the side has strengthened on paper since with Josh Giddey, Dyson Daniels, Jock Landale and Josh Green all flourishing in the NBA.

Jack White could also push Kay for a spot in the final 12-man squad, while a knee injury kept freshly minted NBL MVP Xavier Cooks out of the last World Cup.

European NBA stars Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Nikola Jokic (Serbia) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) have all been committed to qualification efforts while emerging phenomenon Victor Wembanyama has indicated he’s keen to strengthen France’s title-contending team.

But Kay knows Australia’s threats can’t be ignored.

“There’s such a focus on winning that gold by so many countries but we don’t have that underdog status anymore, there’s a target on our back,” he said.

“I don’t know if it’s a different feeling (internally) though.

“We have that ‘gold vibes only’ status, have had that expectation for a long time and it’s now just that recognition a bit more from others.

“We want to be able to go out there and say we’re the best team in the world.”

The final qualification window occupies an awkward spot on Australia’s basketball calendar, with players from New Zealand and Sydney not featuring as they wait to contest the NBL grand final series.

Off-contract Kay and fellow Japan-based Rhys Vague will play though, while Olympian Nathan Sobey can make his World Cup case and Mason Peatling and Nick Marshall will debut.

Melbourne United coach Dean Vickerman will lead the side with Brian Goorjian committed to Hong Kong’s Bay Area Dragons in the inaugural East Asia Super League season.

BOOMERS SQUAD: Mitch McCarron, Mitch Norton, Nathan Sobey, Kyle Adnam, Nick Marshall, Daniel Grida, Todd Blanchfield, Alex Toohey, Rhys Vague, Mason Peatling, Isaac Humphries, Nick Kay.

