Chloe Jade Mason
Chloe Jade Mason, 23, was found unconscious on a street north of Brisbane, dying at the scene. Image by HANDOUT/SUPPLIED BY HANNAH MCKONE, VIA GOFUNDME
  • crime, law and justice

Brothers arrested over alleged fatal shooting of woman

Fraser Barton January 6, 2025

Two men have been arrested over the alleged murder of a woman who was chased and fatally shot in a suburban street.

Queensland authorities arrested a 29-year-old Marsden man and a 32-year-old Caboolture man without incident in Logan, south of Brisbane on Monday.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of Codye Thomson, 29, and Kaine Thomson-Gleeson, 32, after Chloe Jade Mason, 23, was found unconscious on a Caboolture street north of Brisbane, dying at the scene.

Codye Thomson, 29, and Kaine Thomson-Gleeson, 32.
 Police have arrested Codye Thomson, 29, and Kaine Thomson-Gleeson, 32, over a woman’s death. Image by HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND POLICE 

Authorities allege Ms Mason knew the two men and had attended a Caboolture address where an altercation occurred, suffering a fatal gunshot wound.

The pair were among witnesses interviewed when Ms Mason was discovered in the early hours of December 22 and were released without charge.

“There was simply not enough evidence to suggest they were involved, hence they were released,” Detective Inspector David Harbison said on Friday. 

Police then allege the two men fled interstate in a white Holden Commodore wagon where a cross-border manhunt ensued.

Detectives had been searching northern NSW for the pair with the arrest warrants for murder. 

People were warned to not approach the men. 

No charges have yet been laid and investigations continue.

