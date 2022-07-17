AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rohan Browning
The focus now shifts to the Commonwealth Games for Rohan Browning. Image by Joe Giddens/AAP PHOTOS
  • athletics, track and field

Browning switches focus to Birmingham

John Salvado July 17, 2022

Rather than stew on his early elimination at the world championships, Australian speedster Rohan Browning is determined to make the most of the second chance saloon in Birmingham.

A year on from his breakthrough 10.01-second run at the Tokyo Olympics, Browning arrived in Eugene with high hopes of taking another big step forward on the global stage.

But the 24-year-old could manage no better than fifth spot in 10.22 in his opening-round heat of the 100m – well shy of what was needed to advance to the semi-finals.

The silver lining is that the Commonwealth Games are only a fortnight away because the Eugene world championships were delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a rare opportunity this year to get a second bite,” Browning told AAP on Saturday.

“That definitely takes a bit of the sting out of it.

“I’ve just been struggling to get into that top form this year and now I get another couple of weeks to try and find it.”

Although clearly a step below the world championships, the men’s 100m field for the Commonwealth Games is shaping to be a very strong one.

It could include up to eight men who have run 9.97 or faster this year, including 2018 Commonwealth champion Akani Simbine from South Africa, Jamaicans Yohan Blake and Oblique Seville, Kenyan sensation Ferdinand Omanyala and England’s Reece Prescod.

Even so, Browning sees no reason why he can’t get through to the final and be right in the reckoning.

“Whenever you cop a loss or a tough result the key is not to take it to heart,” he said.

“You’re going to take a lot of losses in your career, whether that be at club meets or on the circuit or at major championships.

“It’s happened before and I’m sure there will be more in the future.

“It’s a matter of learning from them and picking out the positives and focusing on what you can improve on.”

One small positive Browning will take from Eugene is that he was quickest out of the blocks in his heat – an area he and coach Andrew Murphy have been working on ever since Tokyo.

“I just haven’t figured out yet how to integrate that start into the rest of the race,” he said.

“I get to the 10-metre mark and I’m in the wrong position to accelerate through the rest of the field.

“I’ve taken a lot of losses this year on the circuit and it’s been about approaching it with the mentality of a student where you’re trying to learn and adapt.”

