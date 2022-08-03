Browning through to Games 100 final

Rohan Browning has become the first Australian man in 12 years to quallify for a Commonwealth Games 100m final.

Browning, 24, was impressive in the first of three semi-finals on Wednesday, crossing the line in second place in 10.17 seconds behind defending champion Akani Simbine from South Africa (10.07).

Countryman Jake Doran was eliminated on Wednesday after finishing last in his heat in 10.40.

The fastest qualifier for the final at 2130 BST (0630 AEST Thursday) was Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala in 10.02.

The last Australian to contest the Commonwealth final in the blue-riband men’s sprint was Aaron Rouge-Serret, who finished fifth at the 2010 Games in Delhi.

The only Australian man to win the Commonwealth 100m title was John Treloar in 1950.

Later in the evening session on Wednesday, Brandon Starc will look to win a second successvie Commonwealth men’s high jump title.

Having battled a foot injury for much of the year, Starc chose to skip the recent world championships in Eugene.

Taneille Crase is also right in the mix for a medal in the heptathlon going into the final two disciplines.