Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann
Bruce Lehrmann's rape trial could end weeks earlier than expected. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • sexual assault

Bruce Lehrmann rape trial could end early

Maeve Bannister October 13, 2022

The trial for the man accused of raping his former colleague Brittany Higgins inside Parliament House could be finished by the end of next week. 

Bruce Lehrmann is charged with sexual intercourse without consent and is being tried in the ACT Supreme Court. 

He has pleaded not guilty and denies having any sexual interaction with Ms Higgins. 

The trial had originally been set with a four to six-week duration timeline.

But on the Wednesday of the trial’s second week the court was told proceedings were further ahead of schedule than expected. 

Chief Justice Lucy McCallum informed the jury that the prosecution and defence expected to deliver their closing arguments next week.

The jury was also told Ms Higgins would return to court on Friday after being unavailable earlier in the week. 

The trial has continued in her absence with the Crown calling other witnesses.

When Ms Higgins returns on Friday she will face continued cross-examination by Lehrmann’s defence lawyer Steven Whybrow.

The court has prevented publication of any evidence from other witnesses until after Ms Higgins has completed her evidence.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

