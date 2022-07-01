Bucks hand Joe Ingles NBA career lifeline

Australia’s Joe Ingles has found a new NBA home in Milwaukee and fellow Boomers star Patty Mills is set to return to Brooklyn on a two-year deal.

Their Olympic teammate Jock Landale also secured a trade, from San Antonio to Atlanta, as the NBA’s travelling trade circus hit full swing.

Ingles has landed a one-year contract with the title-contending Bucks as he attempts to return from the torn anterior cruciate ligament that ended both his 2021-22 season and time with Utah.

The 34-year-old spent eight years with the Jazz but was traded to Portland soon after the injury and had surgery in February.

Ingles’ wife Renae, a former Australian Diamonds netballer, broke the news of his latest move with a humorous social media post on Friday.

“Sources very close to free agent @Joeingles7 can confirm that he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks,” she posted on Twitter.

“CEO of the house, Renae Ingles, is thrilled for Joe and their family.

“Joe himself, is said to be very bucking happy.”

Ingles was in Melbourne this week watching the Boomers topple China in a FIBA World Cup qualifier.

The sharpshooter’s NBA career lifeline comes almost a year after he, Landale and Mills played integral roles in the Boomers’ bronze medal-winning campaign at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mills joined Brooklyn soon after that historic achievement and has reportedly agreed a new two-year, $14.5 million contract with the Nets.

It comes as the franchise, where Ben Simmons is contracted but yet to play, reportedly deals with news superstar Kevin Durant has dropped a bombshell by asking to be traded out of Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, Landale has his sights set on a bigger role in his second NBA campaign.

The Melbourne forward will land at the Hawks as part of a trade with All-Star Spurs teammate Dejounte Murray in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and future first-round picks.

Landale was efficient in limited opportunities in his debut season, scoring a career-high 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting in March.

In other NBA news, there are multiple reports veteran forward PJ Tucker and the Philadelphia 76ers are finalising a three-year, $33.2 million deal and guard Anfernee Simons has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Veteran big man Bobby Portis signed a four-year, $49 million contract to return to Milwaukee and Brooklyn have acquired forward Royce O’Neale from the Utah Jazz for a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick.

with agencies