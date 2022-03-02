Buddy milestone looms over GWS battle

As Lance Franklin prepares to create AFL history, his likely round-one opponent will be fighting tooth and nail to prove a point of his own.

The Sydney champion needs just five goals to become the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to break through the 1000-goal barrier but, if last week’s practice match against crosstown rivals GWS is any guide, those goals won’t come easily.

Veteran Giants defender Phil Davis looms as the man most likely to again line up on Franklin, having held the 35-year-old to just one scoring shot – a goal from a free kick after the three-quarter-time siren – in their 90-minute one-on-one duel in Albury last Friday.

While Franklin’s impact was minimal, Davis, 31, competed with an intensity that looked almost out of place in a practice match.

“Our midfield helped our defenders out, making sure every ball coming inside 50 was pressured, but he (Davis) was really hungry and up for the contest, certainly,” GWS assistant coach Steve Johnson told AAP.

“He certainly realises that, at his age, he needs to play life and death football every time he’s out there.”

The former GWS co-captain’s future looked uncertain at the back end of last season, with his fortunes taking a turn following a concussion in round 21.

Davis spent 12 days on the sidelines in line with the AFL’s concussion protocol and then found himself unable to get back into the team.

He was overlooked for selection in the Giants’ elimination final side, missing their one-point victory over the Swans, and only came into the lineup to face Geelong a week later when Jesse Hogan pulled out late through injury.

Having lost his spot once, Davis is determined for it not to happen again.

“At some point, younger players are going to push you out, but he’s not prepared to let that happen at this point,” Johnson said.

“At some point it will come, but if he plays with this intensity he’ll play a lot more footy for us.”

Davis isn’t the only Giant heading into 2022 with a personal point to prove.

Stephen Coniglio has managed just 23 games in the past two seasons due to injuries and poor form, but the GWS co-captain showed signs of getting back to his best last week, winning plenty of hard ball and using his agility to break away from stoppages.

“It has been noticeable through the pre-season that Cogs’ body is the best it’s been in a long time,” Johnson said.

“His footwork around stoppages is coming back. Injuries have meant he hasn’t been able to get the load into his legs (in recent years), but he’s really hungry to have a big year.”

GWS will take on Collingwood at Giants Stadium on Sunday in a Community Series clash – their final hitout before their AFL season-opener against Sydney in round one.