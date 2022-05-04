AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ABS HOUSING APPROVAL FIGURES
The Australian Bureau of Statistics is due to release building approvals for March. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • construction and property

Building approvals likely fell in March

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
May 5, 2022

The volatile swings in building approvals during the first months of the year likely continued into March, with another big drop predicted.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release March building approvals on Thursday, alongside the latest international trade figures for the same period.

Economists’ forecasts point to a 15 per cent decline in dwelling approvals for March.

This would follow a 27 per cent slump in January when the Omicron COVID-19 variant hit council offices and slowed the approval process, only to rebound by a massive 43.5 per cent in February.

Rising interest rates are likely to take their toll on the housing market after the Reserve Bank of Australia indicated Tuesday’s increase in the cash rate will be the first of many.

The RBA raised the cash rate to 0.35 per cent from a record low 0.10 per cent, the first increase in more than a decade.

RBC Capital Markets chief economist Su-Lin Ong now expects the cash rate to peak at 1.85 per cent by the end of this year, modestly higher and earlier than she previously thought.

She expects the fastest impact from these rate increases will be on confidence and house prices.

As such, she now expects house prices to start turning down in the September quarter to be 2.5 per cent lower at the end of the year, before falling a further 8.3 per cent in 2023 and then turning flat in 2024.

House prices did rise by more than 21 per cent in the year to November 2021.

Meanwhile, economists expect the monthly trade surplus to widen to $8.2 billion in March after shrinking to $7.5 billion in February due to a 12 per cent surge in imports.

Westpac economists, who are forecasting a $10.7 billion surplus, are expecting imports to pull-back by 4.5 per cent in March, while exports are predicted to rise by 2.9 per cent, led by coal.

