AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Constructing a new home at Coomera on the Gold Coast
Experts say more expensive new homes and bigger renovation costs are probably on the way. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Building, renovating costs likely to rise

AAP February 12, 2022

Residential construction costs have jumped 7.3 per cent Australia-wide in the past year – their highest rate of recorded growth since March 2005.

And although they eased some towards Christmas, experts fear the final quarter reprieve might be short-lived as supply chain disruptions persist into 2022.

It’s an assessment that aligns with Housing Industry Association index figures showing construction performance dropped 11 points and into contraction territory over December and January, cutting short a recovery in November.

Peter Burn, chief policy advisor at Ai Group who produces that data, blames the downturn on business and household confidence volatility associated with the spread of Omicron but also on disruptions to labour and material supplies.

CoreLogic’s Cordell Construction Cost Index reveals that a 3.8 per cent surge in the national cost of residential construction in the three months to September, softened to 1.1 per cent for Q4.

That brought the quarterly trend back in line with the five-year average and below the CPI of 1.3 per cent for the same period.

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless says the smaller rise over the quarter might reflect some rebalancing. However, he expects growth to remain above average in the coming three months.

“There is a significant amount of residential construction work in the pipeline that has been approved but not yet completed,” Mr Lawless said.

“With some materials such as timber and metal products reportedly remaining in short supply, there is the possibility some residential projects will be delayed or run over budget.”

The expectation new homes and renovations will be more expensive to complete follows a 22.4 per cent rise in housing values nationally over the 12 months to January.

In other words, steeper costs are likely to compound affordability challenges already at play across the market.

CoreLogic insurance expert Matthew Walker says they will affect existing homeowners and investors too.

“In these times of rapidly rising home and construction costs, under insurance can quickly become a real threat to what is a most valuable asset,” he said.

“It’s important home owners keep track of their sum insured and annually check it is sufficient should the worst occur by using their insurer’s rebuild calculator or giving them a call.”

The Cordell report found NSW costs increased one per cent in the December quarter, down from 3.8 per cent in the previous three months. Its annual growth rate is now seven per cent.

Victoria recorded the highest Q4 increase of five main states at 1.2 per cent but was still down on the 3.5 per cent recorded in Q3. Its annual construction cost growth rate is 7.1 per cent.

Queensland’s costs rose 1.1 per cent, down from 4.3 per cent and its annual growth rate is 7.3 per cent.

Western Australia and South Australia saw Q4 increases of 1.1 per cent, taking their annual growth to 7.9 per cent.

The data measures the rate of change of residential construction costs for freestanding and semi-detached single and two-storey homes.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.