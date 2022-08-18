AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Trent Barrett
Former Canterbury coach Trent Barrett has joined Parramatta as an assistant in the NRL. Image by Stuart Walmsley/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Bulldogs casualty Barrett lands at Eels

Murray Wenzel August 18, 2022

Discarded Canterbury coach Trent Barrett will link with Parramatta as an NRL assistant next season.

Barrett was announced on a two-year deal on Thursday, the former Bulldogs and Manly head coach lauded for his “wealth of football experience” by Eels head coach Brad Arthur.

The move extinguished the prospect of a return to St George Illawarra as an assistant, where he spent the majority of his 295-game playing career.

Barrett stood down from the job in May in the midst of the Bulldogs’ struggles and was replaced by Mick Potter on an interim basis this year, before current Penrith assistant Cameron Ciraldo takes over next year.

Barrett enjoyed success as an assistant with Penrith but has been unable to match that in the top job, winning just 34 of 107 games as a head coach.

“Trent has a wealth of football experience which he has harnessed over almost three decades as an elite player and coach, I’m sure he will contribute significantly to help enhance our football program,” Arthur said.

Eels football boss Mark O’Neill said Arthur had sought out Barrett’s services.

“Brad identified Trent Barrett as someone who could add great value to our football program,” he said.

“We all agreed that to be the case based on Trent’s credentials and experience. I know he will be a wonderful fit for our club as we seek to continuously improve each and every year. I look forward to welcoming Trent and his family to our club”.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.