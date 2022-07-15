AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Marcus Bontempelli.
Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli had 34 possessions in the 84-56 drubbing of St Kilda. Image by Rob Prezioso/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Bulldogs humble insipid St Kilda in AFL

Oliver Caffrey July 15, 2022

St Kilda’s AFL finals hopes are in tatters with the Western Bulldogs and Marcus Bontempelli recapturing form to embarrass the insipid Saints by 28 points.

The Bulldogs were never headed at Marvel Stadium on Friday night, slamming through the first seven goals to lead by 36 points at halftime.

St Kilda chipped away at a 50-point three-quarter time deficit late but the damage had already been done as the Bulldogs secured a 13.6 (84) to 7.14 (56) victory.

The Bulldogs (9-8) snapped a two-game losing run to reignite their own top-eight hopes and leapfrog St Kilda on percentage into ninth on the ladder.

In a major boost for last year’s beaten grand finalists, Bontempelli reclaimed his status as one of the AFL’s elite players after struggling with injury for much of the season.

The Bulldogs captain and fellow premiership star Tom Liberatore ran riot to set the game up in the midfield as they dominated St Kilda in clearances 21-10 in during first half.

Bontempelli, Liberatore, Jack Macrae and Bailey Smith, returning from his headbutting suspension and drugs ban, collected 71 possessions between them by the main break.

After the Saints got back to within 22 points, Bontempelli snuffed out the minuscule chance of a historic comeback by nailing his second goal to finish with a damaging 34 possessions.

“Marcus has been an extraordinary contributor for the football club over a long period of time,” Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said.

“Last year was probably his most outstanding, but we, as a group probably cost him a Brownlow medal because we stopped playing our better football in the last part of the year.

“His work across all phases was quite brilliant, but his desire and his will and competitiveness is always there.”

Key forward Josh Bruce, who was playing his first AFL game in almost a year, was quiet but will take time to find form coming back from an ACL injury.

No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan had one of the best games of his fledgling career, booting three goals in the absence of star forward Aaron Naughton (health and safety protocols).

After sitting inside the top-four when they were 8-3, St Kilda have since lost five of their last six games with a difficult draw to end the season.

Adding to their pain was veteran ruckman Paddy Ryder suffering an Achilles injury in the third quarter and was subbed out for Ben Long.

The Saints added some respectability to the score during an improved effort in the final quarter but it will not be enough to escape scrutiny for one of the most listless performances by any AFL team this season.

“Friday night, we’re trying to make finals and we deliver that performance; it’s below par,” St Kilda coach Brett Ratten said.

“Our pressure’s been up and down in games, but when it’s been poor opposition have really punished us and it happened again.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.