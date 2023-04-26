Bulldogs shuffle halves in search of elusive win

Cameron Ciraldo has axed Canterbury halfback Kyle Flanagan in favour of Josh Reynolds as the Bulldogs seek to address their three-game losing run.

The Bulldogs coach opted for the experienced Reynolds ahead of boom youngster Karl Oloapu, who is listed in the reserves for Canterbury’s Sunday afternoon clash with St George Illawarra.

Fa’amanu Brown has also been recalled, two weeks ahead of schedule after recovering from an elbow injury, as the Bulldogs search for their first win since round five.

The Dragons have summoned Max Feagai to fill Tautau Moga’s spot, with the 29-year-old Samoa winger suffering shoulder problems after five tries in two games.

Manly have named star fullback Tom Trbojevic despite his groin injury, although he will have to prove his fitness to face Gold Coast on Saturday.

Winger Christian Tuipulotu is back from a knee injury for the Sea Eagles and second-rower Kelma Tuilagi returns from a concussion. Brad Parker (knee) and Josh Schuster (quad) miss out.

Cooper Johns will fill in for Schuster in the halves.

Injury chaos has forced major changes for the Warriors, with Tohu Harris, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Jazz Tevaga all missing for their clash with the Sydney Roosters on Sunday.

They also look set to lose five-eighth Dylan Walker, who was on Wednesday offered a two-week ban for his hit on Melbourne’s Eliesa Katoa on Anzac Day.

Youngster Taine Tuaupiki takes Nicoll-Klokstad’s spot at No.1, while Wayde Egan returns from injury at hooker.

Corey Allan will take Daniel Tupou’s place on the wing for the Rooster, after the flyer hurt his hamstring on Anzac Day, while Nat Butcher is back from suspension and named on an edge.

Wests Tigers boss Tim Sheens has picked David Nofoaluma on a wing for the first time since round three, while Brent Naden returns in the centres from a collarbone injury for their matchup with Penrith.

Izack Tago drops out with a long-term pectoral injury for the reigning premiers with Tyrone Peachey coming in. Winger Sunia Turuva is named despite an ankle knock.

Ricky Stuart has picked Jack Wighton just a day after the five-eighth told the club he will be switching to South Sydney from next season.

Jordan Rapana returns from suspension in place of injured winger Nick Cotric in the Raiders’ only change for the clash with the Dolphins in Wagga Wagga on Saturday.

Second-rower Kenny Bromwich returns for the Queenslanders from his one-game ban.

Brisbane will be without suspended duo Ezra Mam and Payne Haas, along with injured winger Corey Oates, for Friday night’s blockbuster match against South Sydney.

Coach Kevin Walters has opted for Jock Madden at five-eighth and Jesse Arthars on a wing, with Keenan Palasia filling in for Haas in the middle.

South Sydney are boosted by the return of prop Tevita Tatola from his recurring knee injury.

Newcastle will look to start superstar Kalyn Ponga at five-eighth against Parramatta after the 25-year-old made his return from concussion via the bench last weekend.

The Eels will start Wiremu Greig in place of injured prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard.