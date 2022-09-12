Burgess faces two-game NRL finals ban

South Sydney have been dealt a hammer blow ahead of their semi-final against Cronulla with prop Tom Burgess charged twice for his two minutes of mayhem on Sunday.

Burgess was on Monday morning left facing a minium two-week ban for his high shot on Sydney Roosters captain James Tedesco, along with a further $1800 fine for another hit on Matt Lodge a minute later.

Already battling to overcome a concussion in time for Saturday’s clash with the Sharks, Burgess will now need to go to the judiciary and downgrade if he wishes to play again before the grand final.

However even that comes with a risk given he would cop an extra week if he fights the charge and loses, meaning his season would be over.

The Rabbitohs forward was not the only player feeling the heat out of the brutal elimination final that kept Souths alive and ended their rivals’ campaign.

Roosters veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been handed a grade-two dangerous contact charge for the head slam that left Burgess concussed, resulting in a minimum three-game ban.

The charge is the fifth of Waerea-Hargreaves’ season, and again a further week will be added if the prop attempts to fight it at the judiciary and loses.

Any ban would be carried into the World Cup for New Zealand, and if selected, he’ll miss the entire group stage.

If he is not picked, it will carry into next season at club level.

Roosters lock Victor Radley has avoided any charge despite accounting for two of the seven sin-bins at Allianz Stadium.

Radley’s first indiscretion was for a right-handed jab aimed at Milne in the first half.

He later ran in and sparked a melee when he saw Souths prop Tevita Tatola pressing on the head of teammate Egan Butcher.

But neither incident was deemed worthy of further sanction in the eyes of the match review committee.

Radley and Waerea-Hargreaves were shielded from speaking to the media on Sunday, but five-eighth Luke Keary was left to rue their indiscipline.

“Those boys will try that fine line,” Keary said.

“But we just couldn’t separate that physical side from then going, ‘hang on what’s the situation in front of us and how can we exploit it’?

“As a team, we just didn’t do it. We were poor.”

Souths winger Taane Milne is also facing a fine for his high shot on Joseph Suaalii, while Suaalii has been charged for raising his knees in a tackle as he returned a kick in the second half.

He was not penalised at the time, but the teenager now faces a $1800 fine.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson admitted on Sunday their lack of discipline in a game where there were 15 penalties proved their undoing.

“I feel like we definitely had opportunities,” he said.

“So we lost the game through not controlling the physicality or the overcompensation for that physicality, and then also how to execute.”