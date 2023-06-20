Bus safety review ordered after Hunter Valley crash

The NSW government has ordered an urgent review of bus and coach safety regulation, including seatbelt use, following the Hunter Valley bus crash that killed 10 people.

Nine people remain in hospital following the June 11 crash in which a bus carrying 35 passengers returning from a wedding overturned at a roundabout at Greta.

Bus driver Brett Button has been charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving causing death.

NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen on Wednesday announced the government had urgently instructed the NSW Bus Industry Taskforce to examine the adequacy of bus and coach safety regulations.

The task force will examine concerns about safety management, seat belt use and regulatory arrangements.

That includes the adequacy of retrofitting seat belts on school buses in regional NSW in the past 10 years, consideration of expanding seat belts on buses to other areas of the state and enforcement of seatbelt laws.

The task force will also examine whether any changes should be recommended to the Australian Design Rules for buses and coaches and look at bus and coach operator safety management systems, including driver training and fatigue management.

“Passengers get onto buses and coaches expecting to be kept safe and the task force will look at what needs to be done to improve passenger safety across the industry,” Ms Haylen said in a statement.

“We know seat belts save lives but if there needs to be more enforcement around this issue put in place so something like this doesn’t happen again, we will do it.”

Former State Transit Authority auditor Darren Lane has been appointed a member of the task force which is expected to deliver early findings by July 31.

It will also review Transport for NSW’s oversight of operators and their ability to actively manage, monitor and implement safety management systems.

The task force will also engage the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) to review any gaps in risk management of bus safety between the two agencies and bus and coach operators.

The announcement of the review follows a call by the father of the groom for stronger seatbelt laws.

John Gaffney, whose son Mitchell married Madeleine Edsell just hours before the crash, called for seatbelts to be mandatory on all buses.

“Hopefully something positive can come out of this tragedy,” he said in a LinkedIn post.

“Fifty years ago the fitting and wearing of seatbelts became compulsory in Australia for all occupants of motor cars, saving countless lives since.

“Whilst my wife and I can’t do this on our own, we believe ultimately everyone who rides a bus should have access to a seatbelt and be compelled by laws to wear them.”