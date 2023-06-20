AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The Hunter Valley bus crash.
The NSW government has ordered a review of bus safety regulation after the Hunter Valley crash. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS
  • road accident

Bus safety review ordered after Hunter Valley crash

AAP June 21, 2023

The NSW government has ordered an urgent review of bus and coach safety regulation, including seatbelt use, following the Hunter Valley bus crash that killed 10 people.

Nine people remain in hospital following the June 11 crash in which a bus carrying 35 passengers returning from a wedding overturned at a roundabout at Greta.

Bus driver Brett Button has been charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving causing death.

NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen on Wednesday announced the government had urgently instructed the NSW Bus Industry Taskforce to examine the adequacy of bus and coach safety regulations.

The task force will examine concerns about safety management, seat belt use and regulatory arrangements.

That includes the adequacy of retrofitting seat belts on school buses in regional NSW in the past 10 years, consideration of expanding seat belts on buses to other areas of the state and enforcement of seatbelt laws.

The task force will also examine whether any changes should be recommended to the Australian Design Rules for buses and coaches and look at bus and coach operator safety management systems, including driver training and fatigue management.

“Passengers get onto buses and coaches expecting to be kept safe and the task force will look at what needs to be done to improve passenger safety across the industry,” Ms Haylen said in a statement.

“We know seat belts save lives but if there needs to be more enforcement around this issue put in place so something like this doesn’t happen again, we will do it.”

Former State Transit Authority auditor Darren Lane has been appointed a member of the task force which is expected to deliver early findings by July 31.

It will also review Transport for NSW’s oversight of operators and their ability to actively manage, monitor and implement safety management systems.

The task force will also engage the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) to review any gaps in risk management of bus safety between the two agencies and bus and coach operators.

The announcement of the review follows a call by the father of the groom for stronger seatbelt laws.

John Gaffney, whose son Mitchell married Madeleine Edsell just hours before the crash, called for seatbelts to be mandatory on all buses.

“Hopefully something positive can come out of this tragedy,” he said in a LinkedIn post.

“Fifty years ago the fitting and wearing of seatbelts became compulsory in Australia for all occupants of motor cars, saving countless lives since.

“Whilst my wife and I can’t do this on our own, we believe ultimately everyone who rides a bus should have access to a seatbelt and be compelled by laws to wear them.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.