Bus tragedy newlyweds pay tribute at victim’s service

The bride and groom whose wedding ended in the Hunter Valley bus crash tragedy were among mourners at the funeral of one of the victims.

Maddy Edsell and Mitchell Gaffney attended the funeral of Angus Andrew Craig in Nowra on the NSW south coast on Monday.

It was the first service for a victim of the tragedy that claimed 10 lives on June 11.

The funeral was the first time the newly married couple had been seen publicly since the crash.

Mr Craig, 28, was among guests travelling home from the wedding when the bus rolled onto its side at Greta en route to Singleton.

More than 700 people tuned in to the livestream of the service from across the globe.

Mr Craig’s sister Georgia, supported by parents Tobi and Duncan, spoke of how he made friends easily, with precious memories forever etched in their hearts.

Georgia is due to give birth to her first child in two months.

“How cruel is this loss?” she said.

“A lovely, well-mannered gorgeous boy who had matured incredibly to a fun-loving, responsible, thoughtful and good-looking man has been lost.

“He is with us when we remember him. He is with us when we think about our time together … and he is with us when we tell him we love him.”

Mr Craig’s girlfriend Bella said they had moved in together just five weeks before the crash, after an 18-month romance.

Instead of planning a future together she is now “incredibly heartbroken” after losing the love of her life.

“It didn’t take me long to fall in love with the bright, thoughtful and generous person he was,” she said.

Mr Craig worked for BHP, a job which led to a move to Brisbane and then Singleton, the small Hunter town where many of the crash victims as well as the bride and groom were living.

Investigations into the tragedy continue after the driver was charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving causing death.

Police allege the bus was going too fast to negotiate a roundabout.