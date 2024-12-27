AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Fire crews battle fres at Halls Gap in the Grampians region
A bushfire has been burning out of control in the Grampians National Park for more than a week. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • fire

Bushfire rages but cool change a chance to check damage

William Ton and Adrian Black
December 27, 2024

A cool change has given fire crews a chance to create more fire breaks and assess damage as they continue to battle a massive bushfire in a Victorian national park.

The out-of-control blaze has scorched more than 74,000 hectares of bushland, about the size of Singapore.

“That does mean there’s a lot of work for crews to do,” State Control Centre spokesman Luke Hegarty said.

“Both in terms of controlling the fire and undertaking assessment work to understand what yesterday’s fire spread has meant in terms of impacts to local communities, to local infrastructure.”

It is unclear whether homes have been lost to the fire, but there have been losses to livestock, sheds and farming infrastructure.

Difficult terrain in the Grampians National Park, coupled with dry conditions, is expected to result in the bushfire burning well into the New Year.  

The inferno’s perimeter spans more than 360km, after Thursday brought some of the worst conditions since 2019’s Black Summer, with sweltering temperatures into the high 30Cs and wind gusts of up to 95km/h.

The break in weather also provided a key opportunity for all parts of the state, Mr Hegarty said.

“It’s important to use the next few days to make sure that you’ve got a fire plan,” he said.

“We’re only at the end of December, and that means that we’ve still got a couple of months of summer ahead of us.”

Friday’s two remaining emergency alerts have been down downgraded to Watch and Act warnings, but it is not safe to return for people who evacuated Halls Gap, Bellfield, Bellfield Settlement and Flat Rock Crossing.

Emergency relief centres have been set up at Ararat, Stawell and Hamilton.

About 600 firefighters and emergency services staff were working on the fire at any time, with reinforcements stationed at nearby Ballarat, between the fire and Melbourne.

“We’ve got the four task forces, so specialist firefighters coming in from interstate,” Mr Hegarty said.

“That’ll give the crews locally a bit of a hand, particularly with some of the work that needs to be done in the national park itself.”

CFA personnelin the Grampians National Park
 The Grampians blaze has destroyed stock, sheds and outbuildings but no homes have been lost. Image by HANDOUT/STATE CONTROL CENTRE 

Federal Emergency Management Minister Jenny McAllister noted national firefighting aircraft had been deployed and thanked interstate crews giving up their Christmas break to fight alongside Victorians.

“That’s obviously a really welcome gesture of solidarity from people in other states,” she told Sky News.

“They’ve come down to Victoria and really trying to support their fellow Australians at a pretty difficult time.”

Emergency Management Commissioner Rick Nugent said the Grampians fire was likely to burn for weeks even with hundreds of personnel on the ground fighting it.

“The conditions are such that it will be extremely difficult to put out,” he said.

Emergency management minister Jenny McAllister
 Emergency Management Minister Jenny McAllister thanked interstate fire crews. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

More than 200 homes were still without power on Friday, according to energy distributor Powercor.

“We are working with emergency service agencies to safely gain access to the area to allow us to assess the damage and conduct repairs,” a spokesman said.

As Victorians enjoy a reprieve, the hot, dry and windy conditions are pushing into parts of central northeastern NSW, bringing extreme fire danger on Friday.

Total fire bans have been declared for the Hunter, Greater Sydney, North Western and Northern Slopes regions.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.