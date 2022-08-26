AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
BUSHFIRES NSW
The Black Summer bushfires raised the temperature of the atmosphere to its highest level in 29 years Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • fire

Bushfires in 2019 warmed sky like volcano

Marty Silk and Nick Gibbs
August 26, 2022

Australia’s Black Summer bushfires raised the temperature of the planet’s atmosphere to its highest level in 29 years, according to a new study.

The catastrophic fires in 2019/20 burned more than 46 million acres and directly killed 34 people, as well as millions of animals.

Scientists from Britain’s University of Exeter say the blazes raised the lower stratosphere temperature to its highest level since the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines.

The researchers say plumes of biomass burning aerosols (BBAs) from the fires reached 16km into the sky, and they were eventually detected up to 36km high two months later.

The aerosols from the Black Summer Bushfires were “on par with the strongest volcanic eruptions in the last 25 years, exceeding the stratospheric aerosol intrusion produced by the previously record-breaking 2017 North American wildfires”.

The rise in stratospheric temperatures was caused by those sulfate aerosols absorbing sunlight at infrared wavelengths, climate modelling and satellite imagery showed.

“The similarity between the observed warm LST (lower stratospheric temperature) perturbations and our physical modelling combining satellite retrievals and a state-of-the-art climate model leads us to conclude that the highly absorbing biomass burning aerosols from the 2019–20 South East Australian wildfires caused the highest global mean LST anomaly since that caused by the 1991 eruption of Pinatubo,” they wrote in their study published in the journal Nature.

The researchers also found that smoke aerosols from the Black Summer fires caused the hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica to expand to a record size in 2020.

The study noted that climate change will likely increase the frequency and intensity of wildfires, which will in turn increase the probability of similar stratospheric events.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.