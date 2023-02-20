AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A power point.
The federal government is offering smaller businesses grants to improve their energy efficiency. Image by Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Businesses get access to $62m pool for energy upgrades

Dominic Giannini February 21, 2023

Australian businesses will be able to dip into a $62 million pool to help them become more energy efficient and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 

The grants of between $10,000 and $25,000 are also expected to help take pressure off power bills once the projects take effect.

Small and medium-sized businesses in all sectors will be able to apply for funding for measures such as installing energy monitoring tools, upgrading or replacing air conditioners with high-efficiency units and replacing heat boilers with pumps. 

Assistant Energy Minister Jenny McAllister said the grants would enable businesses to become more competitive while saving money on power bills. 

An Energy Consumers Australia survey found more than a third of small businesses reported electricity as one of their biggest overheads, while a further 38 per cent said it was a substantial cost to the business. 

“Improvements in energy efficiency will ease pressure on energy bills for these SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and on the grid, and drive better energy performance across the economy,” Senator McAllister said. 

“Our government is committed to helping reduce the cost of running a business in Australia through lower energy costs while taking strong action on climate change.” 

The grants will be allocated across states and territories based on their share of small and medium businesses.

The first round of grants will open up $16 million, with the second round to be delivered next year.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.