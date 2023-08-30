AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Butters
Port Adelaide's Zak Butters has taken out the AFL coaches' champion-player award for 2023. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Butters takes AFL champion award ahead of Bontempelli

Roger Vaughan August 30, 2023

New Port Adelaide star Zac Butters has won his first major individual AFL award after Nick Daicos’s knee injury cost the Collingwood young gun.

Butters polled 17 out of a possible 20 votes in the last two rounds to take out the Coaches’ Association champion-player award.

Daicos led the voting on 99, seven ahead of Butters, after round 22.

The Magpies utility missed the last three games because of his knee fracture and is in a race against time to be part of Collingwood’s finals series.

Butters, 22, ended on 109 votes after polling in 16 of his 23 games and earning a maximum 10 votes in seven matches, including round 23.

Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli also moved past Daicos to finish second on 102, while Melbourne star Christian Petracca was fourth on 98 and Brisbane captain Lachie Neale fifth with 91 votes.

But Daicos, the Brownlow Medal favourite before the injury, was recognised for his outstanding season as he won the Coaches’ Association best young-player award.

He polled a whopping 129 votes, with Essendon’s Nick Martin next on 50.

Butters has been a key reason for Port Adelaide finishing in the top four, averaging career-best statistics for disposals, marks and clearances.

“Zak is an exceptional person and the ultimate professional, and we are seeing the rewards this season of all the work he puts in,” said his coach Ken Hinkley.

“Considering his size, he is fearless with the way he attacks the ball, and he’s got this amazing ability to make special things happen for our team and to influence a game like not many others can.

“I believe that being voted by the coaches as the league’s champion player is one of the highest honours a player can receive, and I could not be prouder that Zak has been recognised with this award.”

North Melbourne defender Harry Sheezel predictably won the AFL Rising Star award – presented to him by Daicos, last year’s winner.

Sheezel had an outstanding debut season to poll 54 votes, with Brisbane’s Will Ashcroft next on 39 after his season ended with a knee injury last month.

St Kilda’s Mitch Owens finished third on 34.  

Carlton star Charlie Curnow was also honoured for his second-straight Coleman Medal as the league’s top goalkicker.

Other awards to be announced at the Melbourne function on Wednesday night are the AFL Players’ Association honours and the All Australian team.

