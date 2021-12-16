 CA investigating Cummins COVID-19 link - Australian Associated Press

Australia captain Pat Cummins
Australia captain Pat Cummins' place in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide is in doubt. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

CA investigating Cummins COVID-19 link

Scott Bailey December 16, 2021

Pat Cummins could miss the second Ashes Test as Cricket Australia examines whether the captain has been identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case, just hours before the toss.

Cummins was reportedly at dinner at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday night when a person at the next table was identified as a positive coronavirus case.

According to a Nine Entertainment report, Cummins then immediately left the venue and alerted CA authorities.

CA was unable to comment when contacted on Thursday but is looking into the matter and whether Cummins can take his place against England.

Players are also not in strict bubbles for the Adelaide Test and there is no suggestion Cummins has broken any protocols.

If Cummins was ruled out of the Test, Steve Smith would captain Australia for the first time since the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Michael Neser – who lost out to Jhye Richardson to replace Josh Hazlewood – would be expected to earn his Test debut if Cummins was unavailable.

Cummins’ absence along with that of Hazlewood would be a massive blow to Australia after the world’s top-ranked Test bowler claimed a five-wicket haul in series-opening win at the Gabba.

He has also taken 46 wickets at an average of 16.23 in day-night Tests, and was expected to reclaim the new ball for the pink-ball match.

Adelaide has had a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past week, with the 25 reported on Wednesday the most in a single day in more than 18 months.

