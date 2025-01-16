AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ministers Bill Shorten and Amanda Rishworth
Amanda Rishworth is expected to pick up the NDIS portfolio after Bill Shorten's exit. Image by Jacob Shteyman/AAP PHOTOS
  • parliament

Cabinet reshuffle set after early ministerial departure

Tess Ikonomou January 16, 2025

Cabinet is set to be reshuffled giving Prime Minister Anthony Albanese the opportunity to change-up his ministry before the federal election.

Retiring NDIS Minister Bill Shorten will quit politics on Monday, more than a week earlier than expected.

He is moving to take up the job of vice-chancellor of the University of Canberra in February.

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
 Anthony Albanese is reportedly set to tap Katy Gallagher for Centrelink duties. Image by Dominic Giannini/AAP PHOTOS 

A shake-up of cabinet could be made public as soon as Thursday, according to ABC reports.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth is expected to pick up the NDIS, while Finance Minister Katy Gallagher adds Centrelink to her fold, and Anne Aly is set to become junior disability minister, the reports say.

The resignation means the National Disability Insurance Scheme and government services portfolios need to be reallocated, giving the prime minister the chance to make changes, with an election due by May 17.

“It’s up to the PM to pick someone,” Mr Shorten told the ABC.

“All my colleagues are talented and frankly they’re as good a cabinet that’s been around in many, many years … he’s got a wealth of choices.”

Mr Shorten has held the inner-Melbourne seat of Maribyrnong since 2007, stepping aside as Labor Party leader in 2019 after losing the election to the coalition under the leadership of Scott Morrison.

He called time on his 17-year career in federal parliament last September, saying he would not contest the next election but would use his remaining months as minister to ensure NDIS reforms were carried out.

Queenslander Jo Briskey, who has lived in Melbourne’s inner west for about five years, has been preselected as the Labor candidate to run in Mr Shorten’s seat.

