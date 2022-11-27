AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Scott Morrison
Cabinet is due to make a decision on whether to censure former prime minister Scott Morrison. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Cabinet set to decide on Morrison censure

Andrew Brown November 28, 2022

Federal cabinet will meet to decide whether former prime minister Scott Morrison will be censured over his secret ministries.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called on his predecessor to apologise to parliament for his role in secretly appointing himself to five ministerial positions.

Cabinet will on Monday also consider recommendations from a report into Mr Morrison’s conduct, handed down last week by former High Court judge Virginia Bell.

The report made six recommendations, which included public notifications of ministerial appointments.

Mr Albanese said a final decision on whether Mr Morrison would be censured would rest with cabinet.

“You had a shadow government operating in an unprecedented, extraordinary way,” he said.

“You had a prime minister who was standing up in parliament and not telling his own side … let alone the parliament as a whole, who held what portfolio and who was responsible for decisions.”

Opposition workplace relations spokeswoman Michaelia Cash said she would hold off on a decision on whether to back a censure until cabinet agrees on what it would do.

“The government haven’t even themselves decided whether or not they’ll be proceeding with the censure motion, let’s just wait and see what the government does first,” she said.

The prime minister said he had heard from multiple MPs, including those not in government, that there was a need for parliament to make a statement on Mr Morrison’s secret ministries.

“It wasn’t possible to hold ministers to account because people didn’t know who the ministers were,” he said.

“I believe that the parliament is likely to want to express a view on that and we will have a discussion of it.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.