AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Anthony Koletti (file image)
Anthony Koletti is due to follow an ASIC investigator giving evidence in the Caddick inquest. Image by Nikki Short/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Caddick evidence due from ASIC and husband

Greta Stonehouse September 26, 2022

The inquest into the disappearance and suspected death of fraudster Melissa Caddick is due to resume with evidence from an investigator who helped uncover her million-dollar fraud. 

Isabella Allen from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission led the formal investigation from September 8, 2020 into Ms Caddick’s Ponzi scheme operated under her fake company Maliver. 

The conwoman purported to be investing her victims’ wealth by appearing to set up CommSec trading accounts and forging documents to claim she was generating profits through capital growth and shares.

She preyed on mostly friends and family and stole up to $30 million between 2013 and 2020, counsel assisting Jason Downing SC has told the inquest.

A week after the corporate watchdog began its investigation into the misappropriation of funds Ms Caddick booked shredding services for document destruction at her home address. 

The last verified sighting of Ms Caddick was when ASIC and the Australian Federal Police raided her Dover Heights mansion on November 11, 2020.

Ms Caddick’s mother Barbara Grimley holds ASIC responsible for her daughter’s suspected death saying she was highly distressed during the raid and was not allowed any food or water.

The AFP’s Constable Amelia Griffen shadowed Ms Caddick for the majority of the 12-hour search and confirmed she did make herself food and was allowed to leave the property whenever she wished.

Her husband Anthony Koletti phoned in the 49-year-old as missing some 30 hours after he says she walked out of their home for the last time on November 12 about 5.30am to “go for a jog”.

Mr Koletti is due to give evidence following Ms Allen.

What Mr Koletti knew about Ms Caddick’s disappearance has been the source of intense scrutiny in the first week of his wife’s inquest. 

The part-time hairdresser and DJ told police he was too busy working from home to make a statement in person and was subsequently visited at his home where he gave “conflicting stories,” Sergeant Trent Riley told the coroner.

In February 2021 Ms Caddick’s decomposing foot encased in an Asics shoe washed ashore at Bournda Beach on the NSW south coast, about 400km south of Sydney.

The inquest before Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan is set to resume on Monday after a week’s break.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.