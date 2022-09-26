AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
ASIC investigator Isabella Allen
Isabella Allen doesn't believe Melissa Caddick shredded documents after being tipped off by anyone. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Caddick investor to give inquest evidence

Greta Stonehouse September 27, 2022

One of the few investors to receive their money back from fraudster Melissa Caddick is due to give evidence at her inquest.

Dominique Ogilvie in August 2020 was waiting for a dental appointment when she had a chance encounter with Jennifer Porter, whose Australian Financial Services Licence Ms Caddick was illegally using as her own.

Ms Porter later showed Ms Ogilvie documentation that proved this and encouraged her to contact Ms Caddick and request her money back.

Ms Ogilvie made up a story that she wanted to purchase property and insisted Ms Caddick transfer back her millions. 

Isabella Allen from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission confirmed Ms Ogilvie’s original investment of $2.5 million, plus the purported profits of $380,000, were subsequently returned to her.

ASIC commenced its formal investigation into Ms Caddick and conducted a telephone interview with Ms Ogilvie on September 14.

“We said if (Ms Ogilvie) were to run into Ms Caddick or have subsequent phone calls or speak to her, she could speak to her freely but keep the contents of our conversation confidential,” Ms Allen told the NSW Coroners Court on Monday.

Data obtained from Ms Caddick’s mobile phone indicated her searching for shredding services that evening, and a day later booked the services of Shred-X.

But Ms Allen does not believe this was the result of Ms Caddick being “tipped off by anyone”, after looking into some of the evidence that was destroyed.

Ms Caddick pretended she was investing her victims’ wealth by appearing to set up CommSec trading accounts and forging documents to claim she was generating profits.

She preyed on mostly friends and family, and stole up to $30 million between 2013 and 2020, counsel assisting Jason Downing SC has told the inquest.

Her husband Anthony Koletti reported the 49-year-old as missing some 30 hours after he says she walked out of their home for the last time on November 12 about 5.30am to go for a walk. 

His stories to police about the last time he saw his wife have been inconsistent and subject to intense scrutiny during the inquest. He is due to give evidence following Ms Ogilvie. 

In February 2021 Ms Caddick’s decomposing foot encased in an Asics shoe washed ashore at Bournda Beach on the NSW south coast, about 400km south of Sydney.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.