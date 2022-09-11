AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Melissa Caddick (file image)
An inquest is about to begin into the disappearance of Melissa Caddick owing at least $23 million. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • crime, law and justice

Caddick mystery to be probed in inquest

Greta Stonehouse September 12, 2022

Events leading up to fraudster Melissa Caddick’s mysterious disappearance before her foot washed up on a NSW south coast beach are set to be scrutinised in an inquest. 

The purported investment broker disappeared in November 2020, hours after the Australian Federal Police and Australian Securities and Investments Commission raided her Dover Heights home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Three months later the 49-year-old’s decomposing foot, encased in a running shoe, was found on Bournda Beach.

Following this discovery NSW police stated they believed she was dead. But other theories circulating include her escaping undetected and living somewhere without one foot. 

These theories will be tested at a two-week inquest into the conwoman’s disappearance, due to begin on Monday before Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan.

It is believed about 74 victims lost at least $23 million through Ms Caddick’s Ponzi scheme, over which she was set to face a string of charges. 

They believed she would invest those funds on their behalf and she created fake documents to suggest she had done so, but instead used the money on her own lavish lifestyle. 

Her multimillion-dollar home is being liquidated along with other valuables including two luxury cars, jewellery and designer clothes, to compensate victims.

But her parents, who say they were also scammed by their daughter, are fighting in the Federal Court against the repossession of an Edgecliff property they reside in.

Barbara and Ted Grimley originally lived in Sydney’s south, but were convinced to sell their home and move east to be closer their daughter and her family.

They contributed almost $1.2 million to the purchase of the apartment, bought in Ms Caddick’s name, on the condition they would have the right to live there rent-free until they died.

Meanwhile, her husband has also filed a Federal Court claim of entitlement over matrimonial property including two mansions, $2 million of jewellery and clothes, $7 million of shares and proceeds from $360,000 of sold-off cars.

Anthony Koletti applied on the basis of his “financial and non-financial contributions” to the marriage since he tied the knot with Ms Caddick in December 2013.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.