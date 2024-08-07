AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Melissa Caddick
Sydney conwoman Melissa Caddick has not been seen since November, 2020. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • fraud

Caddick’s fraud victims get compensation, more to flow

Alex Mitchell August 7, 2024

Victims of notorious fraudster Melissa Caddick have received their biggest chunk of compensation to date, with liquidators confident there will be more to come.

Swindled investors should be paid $4.25 million within days, Federal Court Justice Brigitte Markovic ruled on Wednesday.

It is the second court-enforced distribution of Caddick’s assets after liquidators recouped $3 million of the dead fraudster’s money for a payment made in 2023.

Melissa Caddick’s Dover Heights home
 The court-ordered distribution comes after m was paid following the sale of Caddick’s mansion. Image by HANDOUT/SYDNEY SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY 

Her luxury penthouse was sold in March for about $5 million, less than the $5.5 million asking price for the apartment in Sydney’s well-heeled eastern suburbs.

But the combined $7.25 million paid to victims represents a fraction of the money she stole.

Caddick, a self-styled financial adviser, plundered $23 million from family and friends via an investment scam to live a life of luxury.

Bruce Gleeson, from liquidators Jones Partners, said investors would receive payment soon, taking the amount recovered to about 32 cents in the dollar.

“We are also making significant progress regarding recovery of tax refunds regarding the company operated by Ms Caddick … and we will shortly be issuing a further update regarding the distributions we anticipate making to investors from this source,” he told AAP. 

“It remains important for us to get the best possible return to investors from this Ponzi scheme.”

The $3 million previously paid to investors followed the sale of her share portfolio and Dover Heights clifftop mansion.

The 49-year-old disappeared in November 2020, days after her luxury home was raided by ASIC agents investigating her Ponzi scheme.

Anthony Koletti leaves an inquest into wife Melissa Caddick's death
 Caddick was declared missing by husband Anthony Koletti, the last person to report seeing her alive. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

Coroner Elizabeth Ryan in May 2023 ruled Caddick was dead, but she was unable to determine the cause because most of her body had not been found.

The fraudster’s badly decomposed right foot, which was still attached to a running shoe, washed up on a beach on the south coast of NSW in February 2021.

Caddick’s husband Anthony Koletti was the last person to see her alive and declared her missing.

He withheld information relating to his wife’s disappearance and could not be ruled out from being involved, the coroner found.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.