AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Ravi Prasad quit advertising because he wanted to help refugees.
Cafe owner Ravi Prasad (centre) provides work for refugees, earning him a NSW human rights medal. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Cafe owner opens doors for refugees

Abdul Hekmat March 21, 2022

Ravi Prasad quit the advertising industry he worked in for 25 years because he wanted to find a way to earn a living while also serving refugees in Australia, a community close to his heart.

In the nine years following that decision, Mr Prasad has provided work to around 400 refugees and asylum seekers at his Parliament on King cafe and bookshop in Newtown, an inner-west suburb of Sydney known for its bustling bars and eateries. 

“I wanted to be useful,” said Mr Prasad, whose father came to Australia from India in the ’60s.

“The refugees and asylum seekers we work with have so much to offer us all and should be welcomed here with open arms, minds and hearts.

“My hope is that each should find in Australia the safety and belonging we need to build meaningful, useful lives.”

Mr Prasad was recognised for his work earlier this month when he was presented the NSW Human Rights Medal in a ceremony designed to promote social cohesion and harmony across the state. This week, the country marks Harmony Week with a series of events celebrating cultural diversity.

The country’s refugee intake has been under scrutiny recently with global events, including the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, prompting asylum seeker and religious groups to call on the Australian government to increase its humanitarian program.

Mr Prasad said he had developed greater compassion for refugees after working with them. 

“When I look at them, I see them as equal, as friends. Some of them are my friends,” he told AAP. 

“When you stop judging people, you start treating them as if they are your friend. Pretty soon, they start treating you the same.” 

Hani Abdile, a writer and spoken word poet who fled conflict in Somalia, said she found a family when she worked at the Newtown cafe.

“I found community, my first home. I was introduced into the community of Newtown,” Ms Abdile said.

“Ravi deserves more than a medal – he is good for humanity.” 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.