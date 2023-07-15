AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Caleb Ewan has pulled out of the Tour de France
Caleb Ewan, here in the pack on the 11th stage, has pulled out on stage 13 at the Tour de France. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cycling

Caleb Ewan’s Tour de France misery strikes again

Ian Chadband July 15, 2023

Australia’s cycling sprint star Caleb Ewan has again had to abandon the Tour de France, fatigued and beaten up by the brutal race once again.

The marquee Lotto-Dstny rider had battled courageously on Thursday to just beat the time cut on what he felt had been one of the hardest stages of his career, declaring after being helped home by teammate Jasper de Buyst: “Today sucked but we made it.”

Yet his relief was short-lived, as he was quickly out the back on unlucky stage 13 on Friday, and forced to withdraw in obvious discomfort, clutching his abdomen, before the peloton up ahead had even started the climb of the feared Grand Colombier.

“Leaving the Tour is a real shame. I want to express my gratitude to the team for their big support and I hope they can still show some nice things in the stages to come,” said the 29-year-old on the team website after his latest disappointment of a miserable season by his stellar standards.

Last year, the man who annexed five Tour de France stage wins down the years won the “Lanterne Rouge” as the 134th and last finisher in Paris at the end of a Tour in which he had suffered two crashes, injuries, bad luck and missed opportunities.

In 2021, it was much worse as he crashed out of the race with a broken collarbone at the finish of the third stage.

This year, he had earned two podium places – third on stage three and runner-up the following day – but it only continued the trend of near-misses in what he felt had been one of the worst seasons of his distinguished career.  

Belgian team Lotto-Dstny said in a statement: “After struggling with fatigue for several days, He (Ewan) fought hard but it just wasn’t possible to continue.”

Team director Stephan Heulot told SBS Sport: “It was a very difficult day, since yesterday and today he wasn’t in good shape or a good mentality.

“It was difficult for him, difficult for us. We saw immediately after the last sprint it would be difficult for him to continue for a long time in the race.

“We can see the start of the season for Caleb is a little bit the same as this Tour, it’s a pity.

“Yesterday he spoke about giving up. We tried to motivate him, but I guess it was a problem in the legs.”

