AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
An emergency sign at Box Hill Hospital in Melbourne
The AMA says Australia's public hospital performance is at its lowest-ever level. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Call for urgent ‘health budget’ to fix public hospitals

Maeve Bannister April 28, 2023

Australia’s public hospital system needs urgent attention to address emergency department and essential surgery waiting times blowing out, according to a peak medical body.

The Australian Medical Association wants the upcoming federal budget, due to be handed down in the second week of May, to be focused on fixing the health care system.

The association’s 16th annual report card shows public hospital performance is at its lowest ever, struggling under the weight of ballooning surgery waitlists and emergency department presentations.

Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson said an urgent overhaul of the National Health Reform Agreement between states, territories and the federal government was needed.

The agreement is being reviewed and is expected to be on the agenda when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets with state and territory leaders for national cabinet on Friday.

“The numbers paint a grim picture for the future of our public hospitals and with them our patients if no action is taken,” Professor Robson said.

“This is a problem for all health ministers. Our current way of funding our hospitals isn’t lifting them out of logjam and the current review of the (national agreement) is a chance to act.”

The report card found the number of public hospital beds available for people older than 65 years had dropped by more than half in the past three decades, from 32.5 beds per 1,000 people to only 14.7.

Emergency departments had a particularly tough time in the past year and only 58 per cent of patients triaged as urgent were seen within the recommended 30 minutes. 

One in three patients waited more than four hours in emergency, often because there were no beds available to admit them. 

The association said clearing the surgery logjam, which would require extra funding and resources, should also be a priority.

“Only 63 per cent of patients referred for semi-urgent planned surgery are being treated within the recommended days,” Pro Robson said. 

“Meanwhile, we also have a hidden waiting list with people sometimes waiting years to get in to see a specialist so they can get on to the official waiting list.”

Prof Robson said the government needed to plan ahead for the expected increase in older patients as Australians were living longer and needing more hospital care.

“We will remain on the path to failure if we keep doing the same thing over, and over, and over again,” he said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.