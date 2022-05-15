AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man getting a swab at a COVID-19 drive through site (file image)
Australia currently has the highest COVID-19 per capita infection rate in the world. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Calls for COVID-19 refocus after election

Finbar O'Mallon May 16, 2022

One of the heads of Australia’s peak doctor’s organisation hopes for governments to turn back to combating COVID-19 once the election “silliness” is over.

Australia currently has the highest per capita infection rate in the world, reporting more than 48,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

About 40 people are dying with the virus per day based off the latest seven-day average, with almost 7800 Australians dying with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The major parties have made more related pitches over the weekend as they hope to move Australia out of the economic and social shock of the last two years.

Labor would step up public education campaigns on getting vaccinated if elected, while the coalition offered $20 million to help get more young kids back into sport to help them beat the lockdown blues.

Australian Medical Association vice-president Chris Moy said a mix of fatigue and complacency had seen the virus shunted from the national spotlight.

“I think, past the silliness of this election, we do need to refocus,” Dr Moy told the ABC on Sunday.

“Because this is adding an extra layer of healthcare needs, which is beyond what we’ve had in the past.”

He warned the health system was also trying to help thousands of Australians suffering from long COVID.

“Which is, I think, something as a community we haven’t acknowledged,” Dr Moy said.

