Calls for flooding mental health support

Residents in flood-affected areas in Queensland and NSW should be able to access vital mental health support through Medicare, according to the peak body for psychologists.

The Australian Association of Psychologists has called for similar mental health support measures that were introduced after the Black Summer bushfires to apply to any large-scale natural disaster such as the recent floods.

The association’s executive director Tegan Carrison said mental health support was critical following such a disaster.

“While disaster relief payments might help victims in the short term, the ongoing mental health impacts of a disaster can be devastating,” she said.

“We are calling on the government to be proactive in establishing trauma and disaster recovery item numbers so people can receive the support they need, when they need it.”

Ms Carrison also called for self-referrals to psychologists to be made available – reducing barriers to access and lowering costs.

So far almost 150,000 claims for government financial support have been made to the Commonwealth following the floods.

An emergency one-off federal support payment of $1000 for adults and $400 for children is available for those affected by the floodwaters.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said it was still too early to tell what the damage bill would be from the floods.

However, he said the clean-up costs could be in the billions, if the economic impact was similar to the 2011 Queensland floods.

“There will clearly be a big clean-up bill.”

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles said early estimates put the damage bill in his state at $1 billion.

While flooding has affected Brisbane and northern NSW, greater Sydney is on high alert for torrential rain and flash flooding.

A severe weather warning has been issued for Newcastle in NSW down to the state’s south coast.