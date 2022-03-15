AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Secretary of Unions NSW Mark Morey.
Unions NSW Secretary Mark Morey wants JobKeeper reinstated for flood-hit parts of NSW. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
Calls for JobKeeper for NSW flood victims

Farid Farid March 16, 2022

NSW’s peak trade union body is calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to reintroduce JobKeeper for flood-affected regions.

The call came as NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard warned of serious biohazards for ocean swimmers after floods.

JobKeeper was a payment designed to keep Australians in jobs by supporting COVID-affected businesses with payments of $1500 per worker per fortnight to cover the cost of wages.

“The arguments that applied for COVID-affected workplaces also apply to flood-affected workplaces,” Unions NSW Secretary Mark Morey said on Tuesday.

“We can’t allow otherwise healthy businesses to fail because they’ve been hit by a crisis over which they had no control.”

Premier Dominic Perrottet last week announced a $551 million support package for flood victims, including support for semi-permanent housing pods such as those used after the 2019-20 black summer bushfires and mobile motor homes.

“Emergency payments are short term measures. We need medium-term structural support, providing solid financial foundations,” Mr Morey said.

Meanwhile, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said swimming after a one-in-100-year flood may mean you’re risking getting diarrhoea.

“We know when we’ve had big rains, the general advice is don’t go surfing, don’t go swimming in the open ocean for a day or two,” Mr Hazzard said.

“When you’ve had a one-in-100-year flood, you might be wise to not go surfing with parasites, bacteria and diarrhoea.”

Mr Hazzard said flooding and sewage outflows posed a risk of cryptosporidium, giardia and other parasites and bacteria.

“Normally you’ve got to fight somebody away from the surf – this time you might well be fighting off the parasites for diarrhoea,” he said.

