Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie
Qantas says it will review allegations made by the consumer watchdog, the ACCC. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
Calls for probe into Qantas ‘protection racket’

Kat Wong September 4, 2023

The federal government may be forced to reveal why it rejected additional Qatar Airways flights after the opposition accused it of running a “protection racket” for Qantas.

Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie has called for an inquiry into the government’s decision to block an additional 21 Qatar Airways flights, which had potential to reduce airfares and boost the Australian tourism industry.

“It’s very easy to assume that this government is continuing to run a protection racket for the most complained about company in our country,” Senator McKenzie told reporters on Monday.

“There are a number of serious questions that need to be asked.”

Meanwhile, Greens transport spokesperson Elizabeth Watson-Brown said the party had introduced a motion in the Senate that would compel the government to release documents about the Qatar Airways decision.

“The government needs to listen to the voices of consumers,” she said.

“Their role is to protect the rights and conditions of real Australians, not to look after the interests of massive corporations.”

The move to block the flights has come under scrutiny after it was revealed Qantas lobbied the government to do so before posting a record $2.5 billion profit over the 2022/23 financial year.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said there was a “murkiness” around the government’s rejection of Qatar Airways.

“They’ve given seven different reasons in seven different days to stop Qatar flying those new routes,” he told Nine’s Today show.

Queensland’s Labor government, represented by acting premier Steven Miles, has also spoken out against its federal counterpart.

“Let’s hope that common sense prevails and this decision is actually reversed,” he said on Monday.

These calls come at the end of a horror week for Qantas, which has been marked by a Senate grilling on delays, a potential $250 million fine, and the revelation CEO Alan Joyce had received more than $10 million worth of shares.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is taking court action after the carrier allegedly advertised tickets for flights that had already been cancelled.

A Qantas spokesperson said the company would review allegations made by the consumer watchdog, but acknowledged its standards “fell well short” as the airline emerged from the COVID pandemic.

“The ACCC’s allegations come at a time when Qantas’ reputation has already been hit hard on several fronts,” the spokesperson said.

“We want the community to know that we hear and understand their disappointment. We know that the only way to fix it is by delivering consistently. We know it will take time to repair. And we are absolutely determined to do that.”

Rex Airlines deputy chair and former federal transport minister John Sharp told ABC radio Qantas “plays the game very ruthlessly, they play it to win” and said consumers’ opinions of the airline should have been a factor in deciding whether to award bonuses to executives.

“The board has to make its own mind up on these things but certainly it would be difficult to, in my view, justify paying huge bonuses when at the same time the reputation of the company has been so badly damaged,” he said.

