AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Virus Outbreak Australia
An expert says authorities should be looking at interventions to keep COVID-19 case numbers steady. Image by AP PHOTO
  • virus diseases

Calls for rethink to COVID-19 strategy

Andrew Brown July 19, 2022

A leading virus expert has called for a rethink of Australia’s COVID-19 strategy as the country prepares to go through another wave of cases during winter.

As numbers continue to climb in the latest spike of Omicron cases, chief executive of the Burnet Institute Brendan Crabb said health authorities should be looking at interventions to keep case numbers at a steady, low level.

“We had this model that says it doesn’t really matter how much COVID is in the community, we want to protect out elderly and most vulnerable people and keep our hospitals running. That strategy has chosen or proven not to work very well,” he told the ABC.

“We are going through a rise at the moment that should peak sometime in the next month, it looks like a very worrying high level, but they never go low.”

Professor Crabb said a reset was needed to help get cases to a lower baseline level, involving more vaccines, measures for more clean air, as well as testing and isolation.

He indicated a collective mentality was needed to work together on renewing virus strategies, otherwise more large waves of cases were on the cards.

“We’re getting there, we’re just a long way behind the eight ball. We have this ‘COVID is in the rear-view mirror’ mentality,” he said.

It comes as Australia recorded 39,000 more cases on Monday with a further 31 fatalities.

Nearly 5000 people nationwide are in hospital.

While case numbers are increasing, some have called for a relaxation of isolation requirements for people with the virus.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet called for a review of the requirements for workers who had tested positive, citing a need to balance competing health issues.

However, the comments were at odds with the stance of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said a review of isolation requirements was not under way.

He said health officials would continue to examine isolation measures, but the spike in infections meant now was not the right time to change existing requirements.

Employees who test positive and are unable to work and access sick leave will be able to access the $750 isolation payment from Wednesday, following moves by the government to reinstate the payments.

They will be in effect until the end of September, with the cost shared between the Commonwealth and states and territories.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government remained flexible on a possible extension to the September 30 deadline.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.