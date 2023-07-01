AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Barrister Nicola Gobbo.
Lawyer Nicola Gobbo is suing Victoria Police, claiming officers put her at risk. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • crime, law and justice

Calls for special investigator as Lawyer X sues cops

Mibenge Nsenduluka and Cassandra Morgan
July 1, 2023

Opposition leader John Pesutto has called on the Victorian government to reopen the special investigator’s office amid fresh legal action from the woman at the centre of the Lawyer X scandal.

Former gangland barrister Nicola Gobbo is reportedly seeking millions of dollars in compensation from Victoria Police in a lawsuit long kept secret.

The lawsuit, revealed on Friday after a suppression order was lifted, alleges officers put her safety at risk when they used her as a police informer.

She claims her unmasking as Informer 3838 and “Lawyer X” has damaged her health and career.

The barrister is seeking “exemplary damages” and hopes the litigation will prevent others from being subjected to the same treatment.

A spokeswoman for the Victorian government declined to comment on Ms Gobbo’s legal claim.

“As the matter is before the court it would be inappropriate to comment,” she said.

It follows a controversial move this week by the state government to disband The Office of the Special Investigator, which was tasked with probing the Lawyer X scandal.

Mr Pesutto on Saturday claimed the decision to close the office was politically motivated and called for it to be reinstated.

“Nicola Gobbo pointing to litigation suggests that out of that litigation may come the need to refer matters to law enforcement agencies for prosecutions,” he told reporters.

“But that can’t happen if the Andrews government gets away with shutting down the operations of the Special Investigator … It’s wrong, we need to get to the truth of this matter.”

The move to close the office means no one will be charged over the Lawyer X saga, despite more than $100 million having been spent on a 2018 royal commission into the management of police informants.

Special investigator and former High Court justice Geoffrey Nettle had threatened to resign if his office was not disbanded, saying the continuation of his probe would be a waste of time because of constant rejections from Director of Public Prosecutions Kerri Judd.

Ms Judd defended the decision not to lay charges, saying her rejection of three evidence briefs was based on the reasonable prospect of a guilty verdict.

Victoria’s attorney-general Jaclyn Symes said all prosecutorial decisions were a matter for the office of public prosecutions and that it should operate independently of government and statutory bodies like the special investigator.

The office was established in 2021 after the multi-million dollar royal commission.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.