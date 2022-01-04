COVID cases pass 500k as infections surge

Australia has passed the grim milestone of more than 500,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The mark was passed on Tuesday after almost every jurisdiction posted record high daily totals, with more than 47,000 infections.

The rise in cases comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison is under increasing pressure to make rapid antigen tests free, with widespread shortages continuing.

As people struggle to get a rapid test, leading to long queues at PCR testing sites, medical experts have slammed government inaction to secure enough tests to meet demand.

Australian Medical Association vice president Chris Moy said there didn’t appear to be a plan from the government surrounding rapid tests.

“There is an inability to supply at the critical moment and there is a lack of equity of access and it is costing so much,” Dr Moy told ABC Radio on Tuesday.

“The case numbers from Omicron is way outside those of Delta … these numbers are way outside of what people were expecting and this day was always going to come.

“We need rapid antigen tests in play and in people’s hands.”

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese lashed out at the government’s handling of the issue, calling for greater access to rapid tests.

“The fact is this government is responsible for the largest public policy failure in Australian political history,” he told reporters on the NSW Central Coast.

“Australians are being told, ‘You’re on your own and go out and get a rapid antigen test’, but they’re not available in so many areas.

“If people are lucky enough to find one, they’re not affordable. And for many people, it’s simply pricing out access to important healthcare.”

While Mr Albanese has not called for the tests to be made free, he has urged the government to make them more affordable.

Australian Council of Social Service president Peter McNamara urged the government to secure better access to COVID-19 tests for the vulnerable.

“It’s a massive policy shift from providing free PCR testing for everyone, to expecting people and organisations to pay for their own rapid antigen tests,” he said.

“This is the worst time of the year for a sudden change of government policy like this.”

Australian consumer watchdog chief Rod Sims said the ACCC was closely monitoring reports of price gouging on rapid tests and promised to crack down on offending retailers.

The rapid test shortage coincides with the expansion of the country’s booster program, with an extra four million people becoming eligible from Tuesday.

The gap between second and third doses has been reduced to four months, and will shorten to three at the end of January.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said booster shots were critical following the Omicron surge.

“Australian health care workers are doing an incredible job with demand to support testing services,” he told reporters in Adelaide.

“All the different avenues of distribution (of booster shots) are crucial, whether it’s state clinics or GPs or pharmacies.”

Children aged five to 11 are also set to get the vaccine from January 10.

Senator Birmingham said there was ample vaccine supply.

“We have doses ready and can start the childhood program on time next week, with the additional surge coming through of different channels of vaccine delivery,” he said.

There were 23,131 new cases reported in NSW on Tuesday, along with two deaths, while Victoria posted its first day above 10,000 cases, with 14,020 infections and two deaths.

The ACT and Tasmania also had one-day records, registering 926 and 702 cases respectively.

There were 5669 in Queensland, while South Australia had 3246 and 75 were detected in the Northern Territory.