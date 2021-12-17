 Cam Murray named new Rabbitohs skipper - Australian Associated Press

Cameron Murray
Former South Sydney junior Cameron Murray has been named skipper of the Rabbitohs. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Cam Murray named new Rabbitohs skipper

AAP December 18, 2021

Cameron Murray is the new South Sydney skipper, joining an illustrious band of former club juniors to captain the Rabbitohs.

An ex-junior with the Mascot Jets, Murray will follow in the footsteps of Arthur Hennessy, Clive Churchill, Jack Rayner, John Sattler, Mario Fenech, John Sutton, Sam Burgess, Greg Inglis and Adam Reynolds in leading the NRL club.

Murray has played 103 NRL games, all in the famous cardinal and myrtle colours of South Sydney since making his debut against Brisbane in 2017.

The 23-year-old, who has been the forward leader of the Rabbitohs pack, has previously captained South Sydney’s Harold Matthews Cup and SG Ball Cup sides, as well as the NSW U-20s.

“I feel very lucky and privileged to have the honour of being captain of the South Sydney Rabbitohs,” Murray said.

“In my short time here at the club playing at the top level, I’ve learnt from some of the game’s greatest leaders.

“Stepping into the captaincy role, one previously held by Greg Inglis, John Sutton, Sam Burgess and more recently Adam Reynolds, as well as greats of the game like John Sattler and Clive Churchill, is something I couldn’t have dreamt up.”

Murray, together with new coach Jason Demetriou, has been entrusted with trying to win their 22nd premiership.

He has Souths’ colours running through his veins.

“I was only a one-year-old when Mum and Dad were pushing me in a pram down George Street in Sydney City as thousands of Rabbitohs fans turned up to fight for our reinstatement back into the competition,” he said.

“Although I don’t remember, somehow, the passion and pride on display during that dark period in our history has never left me.

“Having experienced these tough periods as a supporter during my earliest memories of the club in the early 2000’s, I feel so grateful to have been involved in some great success at the club over the past couple of years.

“I’m really looking forward to our journey again this year and continuing to learn off, and lean on, strong leaders at our club like Cody Walker and Damien Cook, whose competitive nature and natural leadership are things I’ve always admired.”

Souths were beaten 14-12 by Penrith in the grand final this year in Wayne Bennett’s farewell match as coach of the Bunnies.

