Cam Smith adds more star power to Australian Open field

While the Masters is his major priority, Cameron Smith hopes a crowded campaign will lead to an elusive Australian Open crown after the superstar golfer signed on for next month’s tournament in Melbourne.

After committing to play in the PGA Championship, the Queensland PGA and the NSW Open, the 2022 British Open champion has locked in a chance to win his first national title, with the tournament played at Kingston Heath Golf Club and The Victoria Golf Club from November 28 to December 1.

Fellow major winner Jason Day and his Olympic teammate Min Woo Lee, and Cam Davis are among the Australian men who have also committed to play, while world No.7 West Australian Hannah Green leads the women’s field in the dual-gender tournament.

LIV golfer Smith, whose all-Australian team last month collected a $20.5 million payday for taking out the Team Championship event, has played in 11 Australian Opens but so far come up empty-handed.

“I don’t know if it’s been a difficult tournament for me, but there’s been a couple of hard pills to swallow in the past,'” Smith said from his Queensland home.

“I’ve been close a couple of times, lost in a play-off, so there’s definitely some motivation there to win it and get that trophy.

“It’s one that I’ve always wanted to win, one that’s always been on my radar, and I feel like I’ve prepped for a lot and I just haven’t been able to do it yet.”

The Queensland PGA at Nudgee Golf Club (October 31 to November 3) kicks off his tournament run, followed by the NSW Open, played at Murray Downs near the Victorian border, on November 14-17.

Smith will then return to his home state for the Australian PGA at Royal Queensland from November 21-24 before the Open.

“I really wanted to be prepped for the last couple of events. They’re obviously smaller tournaments, but I think it’s good to give back to Australian golf wherever I can,” the 31-year-old said.

“I had some spare time, so rather than sitting on the lounge, actually doing some work and prepping for the big ones – not only at the end of year but leading into next year – it just made a little bit of sense for me to do that.

“The last couple of years coming home for me has almost been a holiday in a way, a chance to put the clubs down, but this year I’ve put the clubs down enough and had enough time to get the golf bug back.”

The former world No.2 has dropped outside the top 100 and is hopeful that progress continues to reunite LIV and the PGA so his breakaway league contingent can compete in all four majors.

Regardless, the 2025 Masters at Augusta, where he has an exemption, remains a burning ambition, with four top-10 finishes in the past six years, including runner-up in 2020.

“Getting prepped for Augusta was a big goal for me last year and I feel like I did a pretty good job and played some really solid golf there,” Smith said.

“For me, as soon as the season’s done it’s about what can we do to win at Augusta, and I’m sure it’s going to be the same again.

“It’s a place where I feel very comfortable and have played some really good golf, and it’s one, in particular, that I just want to get.”