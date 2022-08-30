AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Cameron Smith
Australia's world No.2 Cameron Smith has been confirmed as LIV Golf's highest profile recruit. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Cam Smith confirmed as LIV Golf recruit

Glenn Moore August 31, 2022

Australia’s Cameron Smith, world No.2 and reigning British Open champion, has joined the rebel golf circuit LIV Golf.

Confirmation of a long-suspected move came with an official announcement from the Saudi-backed organisation and on its twitter account. 

Compatriot Marc Leishman has also signed up to the new body, the arrival of which has split golf.

They bring the number of Australians on board with LIV to eight with Marc Jones the next biggest name of the octet. 

Australian LIV CEO Greg Norman revealed earlier this month the circuit is looking to hold an event Down Under in 2023 and have been scouting potential venues.

Smith and Leishman are among six players joining the circuit in time for it’s fourth event, at The International course in Boston, Massachusetts, teeing off on September 2-4. 

The other four are Chile’s world No.19 Joaquin Niemann, India’s highest-ranked player Anirban Lahiri, and Americans Harold Varner III and Cameron Tringale.

Two-time Masters champion and former world No. 2 Bubba Watson will also be making his LIV debut, but as a non-playing captain and pundit.

“LIV Golf is showing the world that our truly global league is attracting the world’s best players and will grow the game into the future for the next generation,” Norman said.

“The best and the brightest continue to embrace the excitement and energy of LIV Golf and what we’re building: a tangible league for team golf that will connect with new audiences all over the globe.”

Smith, 29 from Brisbane, is the first current top-10 player to join LIV. He has had a stellar season winning the Players Championship as well as the Open. He was also tied for third at The Masters, one of three top-5 Masters finishes in the last five years.

His switch to LIV has been long trailed, being first reported in the wake of his Open triumph with a $US100 million ($A145m) signing-on fee mentioned.

Leishman, 38 from Victoria, has won six PGA Tour events during his career. Now ranked 62nd in the world he has reached No.12 in the past and has twice finished in the top five in both the Open and the Masters. However, while he was fifth at the Masters in 2021 he has missed the cut in seven of his last 15 major appearances.

Both players are still eligible for this summer’s Australian PGA and Australian Open but will no longer be considered for next month’s President’s Cup.

The $US25m ($A36m) Boston event features a 48-man field playing 54 holes. Other Australians in the field besides Smith, Leishman and Jones are current Australian PGA champion Jediah Morgan and Wade Ormsby. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.