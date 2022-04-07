AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith made eight birdies on his way to seizing the clubhouse lead at the Masters. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • golf

Cam Smith grabs Masters clubhouse lead

Darren Walton April 8, 2022

Cameron Smith has continued his hot form to capture the Masters clubhouse lead with a birdie-filled first round at Augusta National.

Smith played majestically in blustery winds to card a four-under 68 on Thursday that could have been anything if not for two double-bogeys that bookended his round.  

Smith shrugged off his first double on the opening hole to rattle in eight birdies to open up a two-shot buffer teeing off on the 18th.

But Australia’s world No.6 finished his round as he started with a six on the par-4 last after slicing his drive into the trees and then three-putting.

Despite his messy finish, Smith still enjoyed a one-stroke lead over world No.1 Scottie Scheffler, former champion Danny Willett and Joaquin Niemann, who all signed for 69s.

“To be honest, those couple of double bogeys really didn’t have too bad a shots in them. It’s not like I was scratching it out of the trees,” Smith said.

“Got my second shot into a reasonable spot and just misjudged the wind on both wedges. Just left myself in a bit of a tough spot.

“Other than that, it was just really solid.”

Chasing his second green jacket in three years, American Dustin Johnson was level with Smith on four under through 12 holes, leading the way among the afternoon starters.  

Rain delayed Smith’s round by half an hour but nothing could stop him from picking up from where he left off in winning last month’s Players Championship in Florida.

The Queenslander hadn’t played competitively since bagging a record 10 birdies in the final round at TPC Sawgrass.

He arrived at Augusta National among the favourites and full of confidence.

Not even his sloppy six on the par-4 opener, after he found a fairway bunker off the tee then missed a seven-foot putt for bogey, could shake the 28-year-old’s belief.

After a scrambling par on the second, Smith made his first birdie on the fifth, then picked up further shots on six, eight and nine to reach the turn at two under.

When he birdied the treacherous par-3 12th over the water on Amen Corner, sinking an 11-footer, Smith found himself joint leader with Sungjae Im, the Korean who finished joint runner-up with Smith behind Johnson in 2020.

But Smith quickly shot two shots clear with a hat-trick of birdies on 14, 15 and 16 – only to falter at the last.

Among Australia’s other morning starters, Masters debutant Min Woo Lee had a rollercoaster round of one-over 73 featuring five birdies, four bogeys and a double.

Adam Scott, the 2013 champion, posted a 74 and Cam Davis, playing his maiden Masters, a 75.

Still on the course, fellow Masters rookie Lucas Herbert and veteran Marc Leishman were both two over par playing the back nine. 

