Cam Smith
The Players champion Cameron Smith has pulled out of next week's WGC Match Play. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Cam Smith skips WGC to spend time with mum

Ian Chadband March 17, 2022

Cameron Smith is taking a break after his life-changing win at The Players Championship – to spend more time with his mum.

The Australian, who’s become the talk of golf after his brilliant triumph at Sawgrass on Monday, may now not have a competitive warm-up before his tilt at the Masters.

Smith announced on Wednesday he’s withdrawing from next week’s WGC Match Play in Austin, Texas, to get more quality time in with his family before they fly home.

“Regretfully, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s Dell Match Play,” the Queenslander said in a statement released on his behalf by the PGA Tour.

“We had a long extended week at The Players and I just needed a little break.”

The emotional scenes between Smith, his mum Sharon and his sister Mel captured the imagination of golf fans in the US after his win in the ‘fifth major’ at Sawgrass.

So did the story about the family getting together for the first time in two years because of the travel restrictions caused by the COVID pandemic.

The 28-year-old Florida-based Smith made it clear he wanted to savour his last week with them before they flew back to Australia.

“I am enjoying my last week with mum and my sister Mel prior to them departing home for Australia. Been 2+ years since the last time we’ve been together,” wrote Smith.

“Came down to more time practicing ‘or’ an extra couple days with my family. 

“Easy choice.

“My best to all in 2022. Looking forward to returning to Austin in 2023.”

His decision means Smith, who’s won twice on the PGA tour already this year, only has the Texas Open, starting in San Antonio on March 31, as a possible warm-up before the Masters, which begins in Augusta the following week.

The odds on Smith winning at Augusta have been cut following the biggest win of his career on Monday – and not just in terms of the $US3.6million ($A5.0 million) first prize – especially as it’s a course which has brought the best out of him before.

In 2020, Smith made Masters history by becoming the first player in 84 editions of the tournament to shoot four rounds in the 60s at Augusta National. 

Still, it was only enough to earn him joint-second behind an inspired Dustin Johnson but he hopes to go one better this year at Augusta National.

