Cameron Smith wins LIV event
Cameron Smith lifts the trophy at the LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, north of London. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Cam Smith wins LIV title in ideal British Open warm-up

Ian Chadband July 10, 2023

Cameron Smith has enjoyed the perfect tune-up before defending his British Open title, ending a win ‘drought’ with another money-spinning victory at the latest LIV Golf event at Centurion Club.

The Australian superstar, in his final event before defending the Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool in less than two weeks time, made a mess of the final hole on Sunday at the venue north of London, but still pocketed the massive winner’s cheque of $US4 million ($A6.0 million). 

Smith’s final round, a three-under par 68, took him to 15 under par, one shot clear of his great Australian pal, Marc Leishman, who fired a 66, and American Patrick Reed (65). 

For Smith, it was a first triumph in any tournament since the Australian PGA last November at Royal Queensland.

“It really hasn’t been that long, but it feels like forever,” said the 29-year-old, of his eight-month win ‘drought’.

“And especially the way I’ve been playing the last couple of months. I’ve been knocking on the door of winning, and it’s nice to get one out of the way, and hopefully, it opens the floodgates a little bit.”

Smith, three shots ahead overnight in the second edition of the event that launched LIV Golf last year when he was still on the PGA tour, came out of the blocks quickly, making two birdies at the second and third, before bogeying the fifth.

But the Queenslander responded with more birdies on the eighth, 10th, 13th and par-three 17th, with a couple of bogeys in his roller-coaster round, at the 12th and the 529-yard, par-5 last, ensuring it wasn’t a straightforward afternoon.

Smith will be seeking to become the first man to win back-to-back Claret Jugs since Padraig Harrington 15 years ago at Hoylake, and is planning a break before launching his Open preparations.

“Probably no golf for me next week,” he said. 

“I’ll be heading up to Hoylake on Saturday, so I’ll have a bit of a longer prep than usual, but I’ll put the clubs down for three or four days, just hang out in London, see all the sights, and just have a good time, relax.”

Smith was disappointed his missed par putt at the last meant his ‘Ripper’ outfit, featuring him, Leishman, Jed Morgan and Matt Jones, could only finish runners-up in the team event, one shot behind the American 4Aces GC team of Reed, Pat Perez, Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein.

“Obviously thrilled about the individual win but it would have been nice to get up there with the boys,” Smith added. 

“I hit a good putt, too, so a bit of mixed emotions at the moment.”

The Australian quartet, though, still won $US375,000 ($A560,000) each in the team event, with Smith pocketing $US4,375,000 ($A6.5 million) in total – rather more than the $US2.5 million ($A3.7 million) he won at last year’s 150th British Open at St Andrew’s before he moved to the Saudi-funded circuit.

Leishman collected a cool $US2.25 million ($A3.36 million) for his week’s work.

