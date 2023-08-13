Cameron Smith seals LIV Golf success in New Jersey

Australian golf star Cameron Smith has enjoyed another monster multi-million-dollar pay day with a runaway seven-shot victory at LIV Golf Bedminster in New Jersey.

The 2022 British Open champion and former world No.2 carded a final-round three-under-par 68 to blitz the field at Trump National Golf Club and claim his second victory in as many months.

Smith finished at 12 under, with Indian Anirban Lahiri a distant runner-up after closing with a 70.

With no rankings points available for LIV golfers, Smith has dropped to No.8 in the world but he is clearly much better than that.

The 29-year-old’s latest triumph was his seventh win in the past 19 months and third on the Saudi-backed tour following success at LIV Golf International Chicago in September and LIV Golf London last month.

Adding further lustre to his Sunday procession was Smith playing with – and taking down – five-time major winner Phil Mickelson while his idol, countryman and LIV Golf chief Greg Norman followed the entire final round.

“Unreal,” he said.

“It’s good having a fellow Aussie there and one of the greatest golfers all time competing against you.”

Fellow Australian Marc Leishman (71) tied for seventh at two under, with Jed Morgan (66) 27th at three over and Matt Jones (70) 30th one stroke further back.

Smith’s dominant display also helped Australia’s Ripper outfit to a first LIV teams’ title.

With a 20-under total, Ripper GC finished commanding 11-shot winners from the Crushers team of Lahiri, Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III and Paul Casey.

Smith’s total prize money for the week was a cool $US4.75 million ($A7.31 million), taking his season earnings to $US13.6 million ($A20.93 million).

He pocketed an individual winner’s cheque for $US4 million ($A6.16 million) and picked up another $US750,000 ($A1.15 million) for his share of the team’s success.

“Yeah, that was a good day,” said Smith before paying special tribute to Morgan after the 23-year-old battler earned a life-changing $US945,000 ($A1.45 million) himself with his five-under contribution on Sunday.

“We all know that Jed’s got that in him and that’s why he’s on the team. He’s one of the best young guys coming out of Australia and we want him on the Ripper’s (team) for a long time.

“It’s good to see him playing well because it’s been a long season for him, but hopefully this kicks it on.”

With three events remaining, Smith’s victory vaulted the Queenslander to the top of the individual standings ahead of his title defence in Chicago next month.

He is making no secret of his desire to be crowned 2023 champion – and with it an $US18 million ($A27.7 million) bonus – after the final tournament in Miami from October 20-22.

“Absolutely, that was the goal since the start of the year with at least a shot at it with one tournament to go,” Smith said.

“So ticking a box in that department this week. But we’ve got a couple of weeks left, so head down and keep the celebrating to Miami.”